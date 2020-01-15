Evan Peters & Halsey Are Living Together — Deets On Their Big Step HERE!

Issues are shifting quick for Evan Peters and Halsey!

The couple has solely been linked because the finish of September, however the coronary heart needs what the guts needs — and it needs to maneuver in!

Associated: Halsey SLAMS IG Consumer After Being Accused Of Exploiting LGBTQ Group



In accordance with an Us Weekly insider, the lovebirds have shacked up collectively, however for Evan, it first “took a long time of figuring himself out again before he was ready to date.” Although we are able to’t say it took too lengthy to determine he wished to maneuver in with the With out Me songstress!

Fortunately, the 2 are “both weird in the same ways” and people near the American Horror Story star are thrilled:

“Evan’s friends think they’re the perfect duo.”

It was simply final January when Halsey HIGHlariously addressed rumors about her courting life on Twitter, writing:

“all those rumor articles about me? they’re all true. i’m dating all of them. every single one. i collect them and drink their blood and that’s how i got a #1 song. i’m becoming too powerful.”

What a distinction a 12 months makes!!

Previous to courting Emma Roberts‘ ex, the 25-year-old was seeing Yungblud. Following her first crimson carpet look with Peters, the Grammy Award nominee needed to set the file straight as soon as extra on social media.

In a now-deleted tweet captured by a fan account, the Dangerous At Love singer addressed her breakup with the British performer (under):

“sometimes. people just break up. it doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f**ked up. sometimes. it just happens. because life is constantly changing. and adults stay friends and move on.”

She added a second follow-up message, writing:

“now u know what u know 💕”

It was after almost a 12 months collectively that she and the 22-year-old parted methods in September. On the time, a confidant dished to E! Information:

“It was sort of abrupt and it was Halsey’s decision to end the relationship. Halsey has been very busy with her work commitments and traveling a lot recently, and their relationship was getting rocky. She’s been very busy and focused on her career, which took more of a priority.”

In any case, huge congrats to Evan and Halsey!! It’s an enormous step and we hope they’re prepared for it.

What do U suppose, Perezcious readers?? Is it too quickly for us to replace our handle books? Tell us (under) within the feedback!!

[Image via WENN/Avalon.]