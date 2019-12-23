December 23, 2019 | 9:56am | Up to date December 23, 2019 | 9:57am

Practically 200 evangelical leaders known as out the president of Christianity At the moment for publishing a blistering editorial urging President Trump’s ouster, saying they’re “Bible-believing Christians” who’ve been mischaracterized within the opinion piece as “far-right” zealots.

“Your editorial offensively questioned the spiritual integrity and Christian witness of tens-of-millions of believers who take seriously their civic and moral obligations,” the group of 177 evangelicals wrote to the journal’s president, Timothy Dalrymple.”

“We are, in fact, not ‘far-right’ evangelicals as characterized by the author,” the letter despatched Sunday mentioned.

“Rather, we are Bible-believing Christians and patriotic Americans who are simply grateful that our President has sought our advice as his administration has advanced policies that protect the unborn, promote religious freedom … and ensure that our foreign policy aligns with our values while making our world safer, including through our support of the State of Israel,” it continued.

The letter was signed by former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former Minnesota Republican Rep. Michelle Bachman, Jerry Falwell Jr., and Ralph Reed.

The editorial, penned by editor-in-chief Mark Galli, appeared within the influential conservative journal based by the late Rev. Billy Graham in 1956 final Thursday – a day after the Home authorised two articles of impeachment in opposition to Trump.

In it, Galli mentioned the president’s dealings in Ukraine the place he tried to leverage hundreds of thousands in navy support for an investigation into 2020 political rival Joe Biden are a violation of the Structure and “profoundly immoral.”

“To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve. Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior,” Galli wrote within the piece.

Galli, who’s retiring on Jan. three, defended the editorial throughout an look Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” claiming he wasn’t making a “political judgment” however a “moral judgment” that Trump is “morally unfit” for workplace.

“None of us are perfect. We’re not looking for saints. We do have private sins, ongoing patterns of behavior that reveal themselves in our – in our private life that we’re all trying to work on. But a president has certain responsibilities as a public figure to display a certain level of public character and public morality,” he mentioned.

Darlrymple additionally defended Galli, writing in a prolonged assertion on Christianity At the moment that regardless of Trump labeling them “far left” they’re “theologically conservative.”

“Out of love for Jesus and his church, not for political partisanship or intellectual elitism, this is why we feel compelled to say that the alliance of American evangelicalism with this presidency has wrought enormous damage to Christian witness,” he wrote.

Trump lashed out on the publication final Friday, calling it a “far left magazine, or very progressive.”

“No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close,” he mentioned within the Twitter posting.