EVE SIMMONS: I couldn’t look at myself naked in the mirror – until a VERY intimate spa treatment

I’ve been in a loving, romantic relationship for six years with my fiance Will – however I’ve by no means identified intimacy like I skilled final month in a Moroccan spa.

It began because it meant to go on – with me, bare, leg hoisted within the air, as my heavy-handed therapist aggressively rubbed black cleaning soap into my thigh. Worse nonetheless, there was one other buyer in a equally compromising place sitting instantly reverse.

‘Don’t freak out,’ I instructed myself, as my new good friend splashed my naked chest with cloudy water. ‘It’s all completely regular.’

However for me, who shudders on the considered a fitness center altering room, it felt something however. I’ve a (some may say irrational) concern of disrobing in public areas. It has plagued me for many of my life.

It in all probability has one thing to do with my medical historical past – I had an consuming dysfunction for 2 years throughout my early 20s. The legacy of my sickness is a quiet uneasiness concerning the form of my physique. So God forbid I expose anybody else to such an offputting sight. It’s unhappy, I do know however analysis suggests it’s an issue shared by tens of millions of girls the world over.

I’ve a (some may say irrational) concern of disrobing in public areas. It has plagued me for many of my life

WHY ARE WE ALL SO SELF-CONSCIOUS?

A miserable variety of British girls are so dissatisfied with their our bodies that almost all keep away from taking a look at themselves bare within the mirror, based on one current survey by Marie Claire journal.

WHY GO ‘DRY’ IN THE MOST DEPRESSING MONTH OF THE YEAR? Why are so many individuals intent on making essentially the most depressing month of the yr much more wretched? Subsequent week, tens of millions of Britons will go ‘dry’ for January, trying to remain off the booze for 31 days. Mates, colleagues and neighbours will flip down presents of drinks – repeatedly mentioning their feat of endurance – and birthdays will likely be decidedly civilised affairs. After all, alcohol ought to be loved sparsely, as they are saying. However do we actually should be fairly so exhausting on ourselves – particularly in January, certainly essentially the most miserable and dreary month of the yr? There’s actually no hurt in catching up with a good friend over a glass of wine. It’s little treats like this that make the month simply that bit extra bearable.

I’m one in every of them. I’ve received to the age of 28, unable to face my physique for what it’s: 5ft 4in of off-white, common flesh, eyes and hair.

And I’m removed from alone. Eight out of ten girls really feel stress to be thinner and specialists counsel our unease about our our bodies is a part of the explanation some are unwilling to debate vital well being points or test for telltale indicators of illness.

Almost 80 per cent of girls are so uncomfortable with their our bodies that they fight to not see themselves unclothed, not to mention anybody else. One other research discovered that British girls have the bottom vanity on the planet, with simply 20 per cent saying they’re assured about their our bodies – in comparison with 64 per cent of South African girls, and 45 per cent of Russians.

Most religions educate that modesty is a advantage, that our ‘private parts’ are one thing to be hidden, and even shameful. However, within the privateness of a Moroccan spa – or hammam, as they’re identified – all that goes out of the window.

For girls not less than (I consider males are required to put on shorts) the entire expertise is bare, aside from disposable pants that go away little to the creativeness. Not that I used to be completely ready for that once I was provided an opportunity to go to the Mazagan resort, an hour from Casablanca, to evaluation their award-winning spa specialising in conventional remedies.

IT’S TIME DISPOSABLE PANTS CAME OFF

I enter the marble facility sporting the dressing robe I’ve intentionally introduced from my room.

‘Take off!’ instructs the therapist. I gingerly disrobe and, with my arms shielding my bare chest, comply with her to a sauna.

Do us all a favour and drop this TV catastrophe Fairly why anybody thought providing life-changing operations as a ‘prize’ was a good suggestion is anybody’s guess Channel four insiders have claimed controversial actuality present The Surjury – through which contestants plead to a jury of ‘their peers’ at no cost beauty procedures – might by no means air within the wake of the assault cost towards host Caroline Flack, above. Fairly why anybody thought providing life-changing operations as a ‘prize’ was a good suggestion is anybody’s guess. What occurs when – as is typically the case – sufferers (or viewers who probably will attempt to emulate them) are left with everlasting outcomes they’re not pleased with? Perhaps the entire Flack saga will do everybody concerned in The Surjury – clearly headed for catastrophe anyway – a favour.

Inside sits a thirtysomething lady, completely unbothered by our collective nudity. The therapy is accomplished in teams, with not less than one fellow spa-goer sharing the identical ‘experience’.

My arms are nonetheless hovering over my chest when the therapist enters with what seems to be a bucket and sponge.

She proceeds to clean me down from head to toe, utilizing a black cleaning soap created from important oils together with rose and olive oil – stated to cleanse and soften the pores and skin. As she ideas the liquid over my again, I really feel like a ten-year-old once more.

‘Stay five minutes!’ she barks, earlier than disappearing. I stare at my fellow inmate, questioning concerning the appropriate etiquette.

Shall I ask her concerning the climate? As the warmth continues to climb I think about my respiratory and, slowly, start to calm down. Subsequent, we’re laid side-by-side on heated, marble beds whereas an exfoliating clay – generally known as ghassoul – is rubbed into each nook and cranny.

Feeling uncovered, I start to tense up. ‘Relax,’ the therapist smiles, taking to me with a tough exfoliating mitt – generally known as a kessa.

‘Look – dead skin!’ I’m distracted by the shavings of pores and skin shedding from my arms, revealing a brand new, baby-soft layer.

We’re then led to the showers the place our therapists tenderly wash off the residue.

Again on the marble beds, a full-body therapeutic massage ensues, utilizing argan oil sourced from the close by Atlas Mountains.

By the point the oils meet my rejuvenated pores and skin, I’ve mainly forgotten that my bare physique is in sight of two different folks.

I look over to my hammam companion and see her wobbly stomach and cellulite patches – not too dissimilar to mine.

Wrapped in a fluffy towel with the scent of rose hanging within the air, I really feel exceptionally calm.

After a ten-minute relaxation within the rest suite, looking over the rolling hills, I return to the – now busy – altering rooms.

And as I dress, I believe: ‘If no one else is offended by my imperfect body, why should I be?’

I believe it’s time the pants – disposable or in any other case – got here off.

The Mazagan, Casablanca, has rooms from £125 an evening. mazaganbeachresort.com