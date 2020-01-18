“Even Austria Amended Law For Jews”: Ram Madhav On Citizenship Act

Folks coming to India for “genuine reasons” from anyplace can search citizenship, Ram Madhav stated. (File)

Chennai:

Backing the Citizenship Modification Act, BJP chief Ram Madhav right now stated that even Austria had amended its regulation to grant citizenship to Jews and asserted that individuals coming to India for real causes can search to turn out to be its nationals.

The stand that persecuted spiritual minorities fleeing Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh must be accommodated and supplied citizenship has been echoed by leaders, together with Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Pranab Mukherjee, he stated.

“Austria amended its law to grant citizenship to the children, and grandchildren and of Jews,” the BJP chief stated at a gathering in Chennai.

Asserting that the Citizenship Modification Act solely fast-tracked grant of citizenship to minorities from neighbouring international locations, he stated the protests in opposition to it weren’t taking place for “valid reasons and they are misinformed.”

“I appeal to our Muslim brethren to not fall prey to false propaganda. The CAA does not apply to any Indian citizen, but only to those coming from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh,” he stated.

Mr Madhav added that individuals coming to India for “genuine reasons” from anyplace can search citizenship.