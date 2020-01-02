Everton 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Everton have began the season in dire kind, with Marco Silva paying the worth of failure, however will hope to bounce again with Carlo Ancelotti on the helm.

Everton's 2019/20 season together with fixtures, new kits, switch information and TV info.

Everton fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast info and match previews will likely be up to date all through the season.

January

11: Everton v Brighton (three:00pm)

18: West Ham v Everton (three:00pm)

21: Everton v Newcastle (7:30pm)

February

1: Watford v Everton (three:00pm)

eight: Everton v Crystal Palace (12:30pm) BT Sport

23: Arsenal v Everton (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

March

1: Everton v Man Utd (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

7: Chelsea v Everton (three:00pm)

14: Everton v Liverpool (three:00pm)

21: Norwich Metropolis v Everton (three:00pm)

April

four: Everton v Leicester Metropolis (three:00pm)

11: Tottenham v Everton (three:00pm)

18: Everton v Southampton (three:00pm)

25: Wolves v Everton (three:00pm)

Might

2: Everton v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

9: Sheffield United v Everton (three:00pm)

17: Everton v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

Everton equipment 2019/20

Everton’s new residence equipment for the 2019/20 season pays tribute to the Bullens Street stand at Goodison Park with a criss cross sample throughout the royal blue.

The away equipment additionally options an on-shirt sample, with the principle color a peach and pink mix.

Everton switch information

Carried out offers will seem right here as they’re accomplished

IN

Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield) – Free

Andre Gomes (Barcelona) – £22m

Fabian Delph (Man Metropolis) – £10m

Moise Kean (Juventus) – £24.75m

Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Mainz) – £22.5m

OUT

Jonjoe Kenny (Schalke) – Mortgage

Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) – Undisclosed

Ashley Williams – Launched

Antonee Robinson (Wigan) – Undisclosed

Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig) – £22.5m

Josh Bowler (Hull) – Mortgage

Idrissa Gueye (PSG) – £27m

Methods to watch Everton video games on TV and stay streaming

Sky Sports activities subscribers can entry a variety of channels crammed with stay sport together with high flight video games every week.

Additionally, you will be capable to stream matches by way of the SkyGo app on a variety of gadgets together with smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV offers you all of the entry to Sky Sports activities channels with out signing as much as a contract.

You will get a Sky Sports activities day cross for £eight.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99.

NOW TV might be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Europa League.

BT Broadband clients can add it to their current contracts for a further £6.00 per 30 days. For brand new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £35.99 per 30 days.

Amazon Prime will air 20 video games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the net big wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have bought the rights to indicate each match from the Boxing Day spherical of video games stay, in addition to one other weekend of matches within the lead as much as Christmas.

Everton stadium info

Identify: Goodison Park

Capability: 39,572

Location: Liverpool

12 months opened: 1892

Pitch dimensions: 112 x 78 yards

Everton 2019/20 season preview

How will Everton fare in 2019/20?

Take a look at our Everton season preview