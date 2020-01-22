“Every Bagh Can Be Shaheen Bagh”: Bhim Army Chief’s Warning On CAA

Chandrashekar Azad denied that any violence befell at Jama Masjid and even in its 2 km radius.

Bhim Military chief Chandrashekhar Azad, in his first interview after being launched from jail final week, mentioned the citizenship regulation CAA can be towards Dalits and tribals and never simply Muslims. “Within the time to return, each Bagh (backyard) might be Shaheen Bagh,” he warned, chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST on Wednesday.

“The NRC, NPR and CAA are the most anti-Dalit. They are also anti-OBC and anti-tribals, because these people will suffer the most…In the time to come, every Bagh can be Shaheen Bagh. We say the government should do its work, but people are scared. The Home Minister (Amit Shah) is saying he won’t take retreat on the law. If he wanted to divide the country, when could he do so if not when the government enjoys a majority. He doing what has been his agenda.”

Chandrashekhar Azad mentioned he would urge his supporters to vote towards the BJP within the February eight Delhi election, however insisted his agenda was not political. “I am against the BJP because BJP is against the constitution” , he mentioned.

However added, “The Congress has treated us (Dalits) like a vote-bank.”

Azad, 33, denied that any violence befell at Jama Masjid and even in its 2 km radius. He was arrested on December 21, a day after his protest on the iconic mosque in outdated Delhi and a march at one other a part of the town during which there have been clashes.

He was launched on Friday however requested to depart Delhi inside 24 hours and keep away for 4 weeks. The courtroom yesterday allowed him again in Delhi however he has to seem earlier than the police each day and he can not take part in protests.

“I am against violence. It undermines the cause one is fighting for,” Azad mentioned.

But, HEARALPUBLICIST reminded him, the Delhi Police had filed grave fees like rioting, protecting weapons and inflammatory speeches towards him. “Who’s the Delhi authorities working for? No matter the federal government needs, the naukar (servant) has to do,” Azad shrugged.

He mentioned he had been arrested on false grounds and accused of violating Part 144 – the ban on giant gatherings – though he went as a “single person” to the protest.

“The only crime I committed was reading the preamble of the constitution. I want to safeguard the constitution as it is in danger. Why was I detained? Where is the freedom of expression of a person can’t go anywhere?”

The CAA or Citizenship (Modification) Act, which makes faith a criterion for Indian citizenship, says non-Muslim minorities from Muslim-majority international locations like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan can turn out to be residents simply in the event that they fled non secular persecution and entered India earlier than December 31, 2014. Critics consider the CAA, together with the NRC (Nationwide Citizen’s Register), can be used to focus on Muslims.

The NPR, which is seen to be a precursor to the NRC (Nationwide Citizen’s Register) and asks folks to provide beginning paperwork, has been stopped in lots of states.