Every free day in 2020 at Denver Zoo, Denver Art Museum and other Colorado cultural institutions

In a metropolis like Denver, it’s not at all times straightforward to seek out inexpensive, family-friendly issues to do — and it’s particularly troublesome to seek out actions that gained’t value you something in any respect.
However fortunately, Entrance Vary museums and cultural organizations supply free days all year long that make these establishments accessible to everybody. Some free days are a part of bigger occasions — resembling Evening on the Museums throughout Denver Arts Week or Día del Niño (Kids’s Day) in April — however many are backed by the Scientific & Cultural Amenities District, a seven-county tax district that helps tons of of native arts and tradition nonprofits.
Apart from usually massive crowds, some free days include a pair caveats. On the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, IMAX screenings and the planetarium aren’t included with free admission, and at Denver Artwork Museum, particular reveals (like the present blockbuster Monet present) nonetheless require paying particular admission, regardless that the remainder of the museum is free. Some museums open without cost one night a month, resembling Museo de las Americas, which presents free admission each month through the First Friday Artwork Stroll on the Arts District on Santa Fe, or the Kids’s Museum of Denver, which hosts free nights on the primary Tuesday of the month.
Different Colorado museums are at all times free, together with the Golden Historical past Museum, Hudson Gardens in Littleton, the Colorado College of Mines Geology Museum, Arvada Middle Galleries and the outside collections of the Museum of Out of doors Arts.
Right here’s a have a look at each free day in 2020 on the Entrance Vary’s largest arts and cultural establishments:
January
Friday, Jan. three — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)
Saturday, Jan. Four — Museum of Modern Artwork Denver (Penny admission for Colorado residents) and Denver Artwork Museum
Sunday, Jan. 5 — Museum of Boulder
Monday, Jan. 6 — Denver Museum of Nature & Science
Tuesday, Jan. 7 — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.) and Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms
Friday, Jan. 10 — Denver Zoo and 4 Mile Historic Park
Thursday, Jan. 16 — Denver Botanic Gardens Plains Conservation Middle
Saturday, Jan. 18 — Denver Zoo
Monday, Jan. 20 — Denver Botanic Gardens York Road
Thursday, Jan. 23 — Clyfford Nonetheless Museum
Saturday, Jan. 26 — Denver Museum of Nature & Science
February
Saturday, Feb. 1 — Museum of Modern Artwork Denver (Penny admission for Colorado residents) and Denver Artwork Museum
Sunday, Feb. 2 — Denver Zoo and Museum of Boulder
Tuesday, Feb. Four — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.) and Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms
Friday, Feb. 7 — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)
Monday, Feb. 10 — Denver Museum of Nature & Science
Friday, Feb. 14 — 4 Mile Historic Park
Saturday, Feb. 15 — Clyfford Nonetheless Museum
Monday, Feb. 17 — Denver Botanic Gardens York Road
Thursday, Feb. 20 — Denver Botanic Gardens Plains Conservation Middle
March
Sunday, March 1 — Museum of Boulder
Tuesday, March three — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.) and Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms
Friday, March 6 — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)
Saturday, March 7 — Museum of Modern Artwork Denver (Penny admission for Colorado residents) and Denver Artwork Museum
Friday, March 13 — 4 Mile Historic Park
Thursday, March 19 — Denver Botanic Gardens Plains Conservation Middle
Sunday, March 22 — Denver Botanic Gardens York Road
Tuesday, March 24 — Clyfford Nonetheless Museum
April
Thursday, April 2 — Clyfford Nonetheless Museum
Friday, April three — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)
Saturday, April Four — Museum of Modern Artwork Denver (Penny admission for Colorado residents) and Denver Artwork Museum
Sunday, April 5 — Museum of Boulder
Tuesday, April 7 — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.) and Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms
Thursday, April 9 — Denver Zoo
Friday, April 10 — 4 Mile Historic Park
Saturday, April 11 — Free efficiency of Shakespeare within the Parking Lot at Denver Middle for Performing Arts
Saturday, April 18 — Free efficiency of Shakespeare within the Parking Lot at Denver Middle for Performing Arts
Sunday, April 19 — Denver Botanic Gardens York Road
Saturday, April 25 — Free efficiency of Shakespeare within the Parking Lot at Denver Middle for Performing Arts
Sunday, April 26 (Día del Niño) — Clyfford Nonetheless Museum, Denver Artwork Museum, Historical past Colorado Middle and Denver Museum of Nature & Science
Might
Friday, Might 1 — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)
Saturday, Might 2 — Museum of Modern Artwork Denver (Penny admission for Colorado residents), Denver Artwork Museum and a free efficiency of Shakespeare within the Parking Lot at Denver Middle for Performing Arts
Sunday, Might three — Museum of Boulder
Tuesday, Might 5 — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.)
Friday, Might Eight — 4 Mile Historic Park
Saturday, Might 9 — Free efficiency of Shakespeare within the Parking Lot at Denver Middle for Performing Arts
Saturday, Might 16 — Free efficiency of Shakespeare within the Parking Lot at Denver Middle for Performing Arts
Wednesday, Might 20 — Clyfford Nonetheless Museum
Sunday, Might 31 — Denver Museum of Nature & Science
June
Friday, June 5 — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)
Tuesday, June 2 — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.) and Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms
Saturday, June 6 — Museum of Modern Artwork Denver (Penny admission for Colorado residents) and Denver Artwork Museum
Sunday, June 7 — Museum of Boulder
Tuesday, June 9 — Denver Artwork Museum
Friday, June 12 — 4 Mile Historic Park
Tuesday, June 16 — Clyfford Nonetheless Museum
Thursday, June 18 — Denver Botanic Gardens Plains Conservation Middle
Tuesday, June 23 — Denver Botanic Gardens York Road
July
Wednesday, July 1 — Denver Museum of Nature & Science (5-10 p.m.)
Friday, July three — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)
Sunday, July 5 — Museum of Boulder
Tuesday, July 7 — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.), Denver Artwork Museum and Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms
Friday, July 10 — 4 Mile Historic Park
Monday, July 13 — Denver Botanic Gardens York Road
Thursday, July 16 — Denver Botanic Gardens Plains Conservation Middle
Sunday, July 26 — Clyfford Nonetheless Museum
August
Saturday, Aug. 1 (Colorado Day) — Museum of Modern Artwork Denver (Penny admission for Colorado residents) and Historical past Colorado Middle
Sunday, Aug. 2 — Museum of Boulder
Tuesday, Aug. Four — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.), Denver Artwork Museum and Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms
Friday, Aug. 7 — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)
Tuesday, Aug. 11 — Denver Botanic Gardens York Road
Wednesday, Aug. 12 — Denver Museum of Nature & Science (5-10 p.m.) and Clyfford Nonetheless Museum
Friday, Aug. 14 — 4 Mile Historic Park
Thursday, Aug. 20 — Denver Botanic Gardens Plains Conservation Middle
September
Tuesday, Sept. 1 — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.) and Denver Artwork Museum
Wednesday, Sept. 2 — Denver Museum of Nature & Science (5-10 p.m.)
Friday, Sept. Four — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)
Saturday, Sept. 5 — Museum of Modern Artwork Denver (Penny admission for Colorado residents)
Sunday, Sept. 6 — Museum of Boulder
Friday, Sept. 11 — 4 Mile Historic Park
Saturday, Sept. 12 — Denver Artwork Museum
Monday, Sept. 21 — Denver Museum of Nature & Science and Historical past Colorado Middle
Saturday, Sept. 26 — Clyfford Nonetheless Museum
October
Friday, Oct. 2 — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)
Saturday, Oct. three — Museum of Modern Artwork Denver (Penny admission for Colorado residents)
Sunday, Oct. Four — Museum of Boulder
Tuesday, Oct. 6 — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.) and Denver Artwork Museum
Friday, Oct. 9 — 4 Mile Historic Park
Sunday, Oct. 11 — Denver Museum of Nature & Science
Tuesday, Oct. 20 — Denver Zoo
November
Sunday, Nov. 1 — Museum of Boulder
Tuesday, Nov. three — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.) and Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms
Friday, Nov. 6 — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)
Saturday, Nov. 7 — Museum of Modern Artwork Denver (Penny admission for Colorado residents) and Denver Artwork Museum
Tuesday, Nov. 10 — Denver Zoo
Saturday, Nov. 7 (Evening on the Museums) — Denver Artwork Museum, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Historical past Colorado Middle, Clyfford Nonetheless Museum and extra might be free from 5-10 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 11 – Denver Botanic Gardens York Road
Friday, Nov. 13 — 4 Mile Historic Park
Saturday, Nov. 14 — Denver Zoo
Thursday, Nov. 19 — Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms
December
Tuesday, Dec. 1 — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.) and Denver Artwork Museum
Thursday, Dec. three — Denver Botanic Gardens Plains Conservation Middle
Friday, Dec. Four — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)
Saturday, Dec. 5 — Museum of Modern Artwork Denver (Penny admission for Colorado residents)
Sunday, Dec. 6 — Denver Museum of Nature & Science and Museum of Boulder
Friday, Dec. 11 — 4 Mile Historic Park
