Every free day in 2020 at Denver Zoo, Denver Art Museum and other Colorado cultural institutions

In a metropolis like Denver, it’s not at all times straightforward to seek out inexpensive, family-friendly issues to do — and it’s particularly troublesome to seek out actions that gained’t value you something in any respect.

However fortunately, Entrance Vary museums and cultural organizations supply free days all year long that make these establishments accessible to everybody. Some free days are a part of bigger occasions — resembling Evening on the Museums throughout Denver Arts Week or Día del Niño (Kids’s Day) in April — however many are backed by the Scientific & Cultural Amenities District, a seven-county tax district that helps tons of of native arts and tradition nonprofits.

Apart from usually massive crowds, some free days include a pair caveats. On the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, IMAX screenings and the planetarium aren’t included with free admission, and at Denver Artwork Museum, particular reveals (like the present blockbuster Monet present) nonetheless require paying particular admission, regardless that the remainder of the museum is free. Some museums open without cost one night a month, resembling Museo de las Americas, which presents free admission each month through the First Friday Artwork Stroll on the Arts District on Santa Fe, or the Kids’s Museum of Denver, which hosts free nights on the primary Tuesday of the month.

Different Colorado museums are at all times free, together with the Golden Historical past Museum, Hudson Gardens in Littleton, the Colorado College of Mines Geology Museum, Arvada Middle Galleries and the outside collections of the Museum of Out of doors Arts.

Right here’s a have a look at each free day in 2020 on the Entrance Vary’s largest arts and cultural establishments:

Kids watch by way of a window as fossil preparer Salvador Bastien cleans the attention socket and cheekbone of a triceratops fossil on the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on July 16, 2019. (Hyoung Chang, The Denver Submit)

January

Friday, Jan. three — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. Four — Museum of Modern Artwork Denver (Penny admission for Colorado residents) and Denver Artwork Museum

Sunday, Jan. 5 — Museum of Boulder

Monday, Jan. 6 — Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Tuesday, Jan. 7 — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.) and Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms

Friday, Jan. 10 — Denver Zoo and 4 Mile Historic Park

Thursday, Jan. 16 — Denver Botanic Gardens Plains Conservation Middle

Saturday, Jan. 18 — Denver Zoo

Monday, Jan. 20 — Denver Botanic Gardens York Road

Thursday, Jan. 23 — Clyfford Nonetheless Museum

Saturday, Jan. 26 — Denver Museum of Nature & Science

February

Saturday, Feb. 1 — Museum of Modern Artwork Denver (Penny admission for Colorado residents) and Denver Artwork Museum

Sunday, Feb. 2 — Denver Zoo and Museum of Boulder

Tuesday, Feb. Four — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.) and Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms

Friday, Feb. 7 — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)

Monday, Feb. 10 — Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Friday, Feb. 14 — 4 Mile Historic Park

Saturday, Feb. 15 — Clyfford Nonetheless Museum

Monday, Feb. 17 — Denver Botanic Gardens York Road

Thursday, Feb. 20 — Denver Botanic Gardens Plains Conservation Middle

March

Sunday, March 1 — Museum of Boulder

Tuesday, March three — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.) and Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms

Friday, March 6 — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)

Saturday, March 7 — Museum of Modern Artwork Denver (Penny admission for Colorado residents) and Denver Artwork Museum

Friday, March 13 — 4 Mile Historic Park

Thursday, March 19 — Denver Botanic Gardens Plains Conservation Middle

Sunday, March 22 — Denver Botanic Gardens York Road

Tuesday, March 24 — Clyfford Nonetheless Museum

Viewers absorb Gabriel Dawe’s “Plexus no. 36” at Denver Artwork Museum on Feb. 24, 2017 Denver. (Joe Amon, The Denver Submit)

April

Thursday, April 2 — Clyfford Nonetheless Museum

Friday, April three — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)

Saturday, April Four — Museum of Modern Artwork Denver (Penny admission for Colorado residents) and Denver Artwork Museum

Sunday, April 5 — Museum of Boulder

Tuesday, April 7 — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.) and Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms

Thursday, April 9 — Denver Zoo

Friday, April 10 — 4 Mile Historic Park

Saturday, April 11 — Free efficiency of Shakespeare within the Parking Lot at Denver Middle for Performing Arts

Saturday, April 18 — Free efficiency of Shakespeare within the Parking Lot at Denver Middle for Performing Arts

Sunday, April 19 — Denver Botanic Gardens York Road

Saturday, April 25 — Free efficiency of Shakespeare within the Parking Lot at Denver Middle for Performing Arts

Sunday, April 26 (Día del Niño) — Clyfford Nonetheless Museum, Denver Artwork Museum, Historical past Colorado Middle and Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Might

Friday, Might 1 — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)

Saturday, Might 2 — Museum of Modern Artwork Denver (Penny admission for Colorado residents), Denver Artwork Museum and a free efficiency of Shakespeare within the Parking Lot at Denver Middle for Performing Arts

Sunday, Might three — Museum of Boulder

Tuesday, Might 5 — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.)

Friday, Might Eight — 4 Mile Historic Park

Saturday, Might 9 — Free efficiency of Shakespeare within the Parking Lot at Denver Middle for Performing Arts

Saturday, Might 16 — Free efficiency of Shakespeare within the Parking Lot at Denver Middle for Performing Arts

Wednesday, Might 20 — Clyfford Nonetheless Museum

Sunday, Might 31 — Denver Museum of Nature & Science

June

Friday, June 5 — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)

Tuesday, June 2 — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.) and Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms

Saturday, June 6 — Museum of Modern Artwork Denver (Penny admission for Colorado residents) and Denver Artwork Museum

Sunday, June 7 — Museum of Boulder

Tuesday, June 9 — Denver Artwork Museum

Friday, June 12 — 4 Mile Historic Park

Tuesday, June 16 — Clyfford Nonetheless Museum

Thursday, June 18 — Denver Botanic Gardens Plains Conservation Middle

Tuesday, June 23 — Denver Botanic Gardens York Road

A Diego Rivera sketch (left) on show throughout a earlier exhibition on the Museo de ;as Americas. (Cyrus McCrimmon, The Denver Submit)

July

Wednesday, July 1 — Denver Museum of Nature & Science (5-10 p.m.)

Friday, July three — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)

Sunday, July 5 — Museum of Boulder

Tuesday, July 7 — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.), Denver Artwork Museum and Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms

Friday, July 10 — 4 Mile Historic Park

Monday, July 13 — Denver Botanic Gardens York Road

Thursday, July 16 — Denver Botanic Gardens Plains Conservation Middle

Sunday, July 26 — Clyfford Nonetheless Museum

August

Saturday, Aug. 1 (Colorado Day) — Museum of Modern Artwork Denver (Penny admission for Colorado residents) and Historical past Colorado Middle

Sunday, Aug. 2 — Museum of Boulder

Tuesday, Aug. Four — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.), Denver Artwork Museum and Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms

Friday, Aug. 7 — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 11 — Denver Botanic Gardens York Road

Wednesday, Aug. 12 — Denver Museum of Nature & Science (5-10 p.m.) and Clyfford Nonetheless Museum

Friday, Aug. 14 — 4 Mile Historic Park

Thursday, Aug. 20 — Denver Botanic Gardens Plains Conservation Middle

September

Tuesday, Sept. 1 — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.) and Denver Artwork Museum

Wednesday, Sept. 2 — Denver Museum of Nature & Science (5-10 p.m.)

Friday, Sept. Four — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 5 — Museum of Modern Artwork Denver (Penny admission for Colorado residents)

Sunday, Sept. 6 — Museum of Boulder

Friday, Sept. 11 — 4 Mile Historic Park

Saturday, Sept. 12 — Denver Artwork Museum

Monday, Sept. 21 — Denver Museum of Nature & Science and Historical past Colorado Middle

Saturday, Sept. 26 — Clyfford Nonetheless Museum

(L-R) Desmond Horst, Eight, Juni Horst, 2, Alli Horst and Mack Horst (within the stroller) watch koi swim on the Shofu-en (Japanese Backyard) at Denver Botanic Gardens on June 24, 2019. (AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Submit)

October

Friday, Oct. 2 — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. three — Museum of Modern Artwork Denver (Penny admission for Colorado residents)

Sunday, Oct. Four — Museum of Boulder

Tuesday, Oct. 6 — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.) and Denver Artwork Museum

Friday, Oct. 9 — 4 Mile Historic Park

Sunday, Oct. 11 — Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Tuesday, Oct. 20 — Denver Zoo

November

Sunday, Nov. 1 — Museum of Boulder

Tuesday, Nov. three — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.) and Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms

Friday, Nov. 6 — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 7 — Museum of Modern Artwork Denver (Penny admission for Colorado residents) and Denver Artwork Museum

Tuesday, Nov. 10 — Denver Zoo

Saturday, Nov. 7 (Evening on the Museums) — Denver Artwork Museum, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Historical past Colorado Middle, Clyfford Nonetheless Museum and extra might be free from 5-10 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11 – Denver Botanic Gardens York Road

Friday, Nov. 13 — 4 Mile Historic Park

Saturday, Nov. 14 — Denver Zoo

Thursday, Nov. 19 — Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms

December

Tuesday, Dec. 1 — Kids’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus (Four-Eight p.m.) and Denver Artwork Museum

Thursday, Dec. three — Denver Botanic Gardens Plains Conservation Middle

Friday, Dec. Four — Museo de las Americas (5-9 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 5 — Museum of Modern Artwork Denver (Penny admission for Colorado residents)

Sunday, Dec. 6 — Denver Museum of Nature & Science and Museum of Boulder

Friday, Dec. 11 — 4 Mile Historic Park

