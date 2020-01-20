Everybody’s happy to see Andy Reid return to the Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY – Two days earlier than Travis Kelce stood underneath the falling confetti and so uncomfortably shouted the post-game pronouncement within the face of Jim Nantz that “you’ve got to fight, for your right, to paaaarty,” the Chiefs tight-end wrapped up his time on the rostrum with a extra sombre, 18-word, drop-the-mic second.

When he was requested what it will imply to him to get Andy Reid again to the Tremendous Bowl, Kelce squinted barely and hesitated for a second.

“Just getting him there isn’t the goal,” he lastly mentioned, slightly dramatically. “Successful this factor for him is.

“I’ll go away it at that.”

Now solely the San Francisco 49ers stand in the way in which of getting it completed.

The 50-year drought between journeys to the Tremendous Bowl for the Chiefs wasn’t a lot the main focus after their 35-24 AFC Championship recreation victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The 15 seasons since Reid has been to the sport was a way more fashionable topic.

There are a variety of explanation why the 61-year outdated head coach of the Chiefs is so well-liked and revered. There are the compassionate emotions for the religious Mormon who tragically misplaced certainly one of his 5 youngsters, Garrett, to an unintended heroin overdose in 2012.

There’s the very manner of “Big Red,” a big man with a thick moustache who generally mumbles incoherently however all the time ends the opening assertion of his every day media tackle with the identical line. “With that, time’s yours.”

Reid additionally attracts an “awww, how nice” sentiment. In the course of the presentation of the Lamar Hunt Trophy after Sunday’s victory, he talked about that he held his spouse Tammy’s hand the entire time. The following morning, he was requested how he later celebrated the event.

“I went home,” Reid mentioned with the beginning of a smile underneath the coated lip, “had a cheeseburger and went to bed.”

Reid is acknowledged as proudly owning one of many recreation’s most modern minds, and groups that usually rank excessive in offensive classes.

His “coaching tree” can be spectacular.

Former assistants employed by Reid embody present head coaches John Harbaugh (Baltimore), Sean McDermott (Buffalo), Matt Nagy (Chicago), Doug Pederson (Philadelphia) and Ron Rivera (Washington).

However whereas Harbaugh and Pederson have gained Tremendous Bowls, Reid has solely coached within the championship recreation as soon as earlier than – on the finish of the 2004 season, when his Philadelphia Eagles misplaced 24-21 to Invoice Belichick’s New England Patriots. He trails just one different man on the checklist of most seasons between Tremendous Bowl appearances by a head coach and that’s Dick Vermeil, who was on the shedding finish of the sport when he was the Eagles sideline boss in 1981, after which hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy as coach of the St. Louis Rams on 1999.

“It’s everything,” Chiefs GM Brett Veach mentioned when requested what it meant to him to get Reid again to the Tremendous Bowl. “He’s given, not just me but so many people an opportunity in this league. When I first started out he believed in me and it motivates me to bust my tail every day and emulate his work ethic. It means the world. That’s why we know we are not done yet. We have one more game to go.”

So many hope Reid can proceed following the trail of Vermeil by following up on the failure in Philly by profitable together with his subsequent staff.

Whereas he’s solely the seventh coach to take completely different franchises to the Tremendous Bowl, and in seven of his 21 seasons he had made it to the convention championship, he will get criticized for his incapability to win the large recreation.

“I love Coach Reid,” Kelce mentioned Sunday night time. “He is definitely part of the motivation. We are sick of hearing what the media says about him, and how he can’t get the big one done. You know what? We knocked a big one off the list. We got the Lamar Hunt trophy back in Kansas City for the Hunt family. We still have one more goal to knock off the list.”

Reid too was happier to get the trophy named after the staff’s late proprietor again to the Hunt household. He’s not one to think about himself and his private glory. He’s not relieved that he lastly has one other probability to get a hoop.

He was happiest on Sunday night time for all of the others concerned within the win, together with the followers, who had by no means witnessed the Chiefs win a convention championship recreation on dwelling soil.

“I’m excited for the Hunt family and the players who have worked their tails off,” mentioned Reid. “I mean the coaches, there’s just so much that went into this. Coaches who were here before and helped us get to this point. It takes an army. It’s not just one guy at all. So I just appreciate the effort by everybody, and our fans. I can’t wait to get all of them down to Miami. I hope Miami is ready for that.”

Everyone is prepared for the return of Andy Reid to the Tremendous Bowl.

