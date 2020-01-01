Everyday ageism: FEMAIL columnist CHRISTA D’SOUZA, 59, argues age apartheid has no place

By Christa D Souza For The Each day Mail

It is the final tolerated prejudice. However Femail’s had sufficient. It is time we referred to as out these day-to-day moments once we’re patronised for not being younger…

A gaggle of outdated college associates determined to exit for supper the opposite evening to a brand new restaurant close by.

It had been really helpful to me by a good friend’s son: wonderful meals and aggressive costs have made it an unsurprising magnet for the under-30s.

So we received there and, sure, given that the majority of us on the desk had been born in 1960, we had been clearly the oldest get together within the room. Which should not have been a difficulty — after all it should not.

However the best way the hostess utterly ignored us once we arrived bang on time, then herded us into the hall to attend for our desk when it was clearly prepared; and the best way our waiter appeared to roll his eyes once we collectively used our telephone lights to learn the menu, by some means instructed a unique story.

Objectively we had been good prospects, paying with simply the one card (versus six, the popular cost methodology of most millennials) and leaving a 17.5 per cent tip.

However we can’t be again. Their loss, I say, but when the proprietor is studying this: age apartheid, delicate or not, has no place in a society as supposedly ‘woke’ as ours.