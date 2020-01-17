Everyone’s wondering: Will Sherman mirror Davante Adams?

Star 49ers nook has carried out it in opposition to previous star receivers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Loads of discussions previous to Sunday’s NFC championship sport centres on San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

Particularly, on whether or not he’ll be matched up 1-on-1 in opposition to star Inexperienced Bay Packers broad receiver Davante Adams, irrespective of which facet of the sector Adams strains up on. Usually, Sherman performs solely on the left facet of the Niners defence.

“I don’t care, either way,” Sherman stated. “I’m making an attempt to win the soccer sport. I’m not making an attempt to win the person matchup.

“He’s a fantastic participant. He’s someone that we’ve clearly obtained to account for the place he’s on the sector in any respect time. However when it comes to particular person matchups, it means nothing to me.”

Sherman, 31, is winding up his second season in San Francisco, after spending his first seven on the Niners’ arch-rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. He has revived his profession right here, after his closing season in Seattle in 2017 was reduce brief when he required surgical procedure on each Achilles.

Sherman was named to his fifth Professional Bowl in his nine-year professional profession, and was a second-team all-pro choice. Thrice in Seattle he was a first-team all-pro.

Adams, meantime, has by no means been higher. The 27-year-old, who grew up simply 30 km from Levi’s Stadium in Palo Alto, was slowed in September and missed all of October with a painful turf-toe harm. Thus, his drop in manufacturing (5 touchdowns, by far his fewest since his second season, 2015) ended his two-year string of being named to the Professional Bowl.

However make no mistake, Adams could be enjoying the perfect soccer of his six-year NFL profession proper now. Since Dec. 1 Adams has caught 45 passes for six touchdowns.

Rodgers this week stated the on-field rapport he now shares with Adams equates to that which he had with wideout Jordy Nelson in the previous few years of the latter’s time in Inexperienced Bay, 2008-17.

“It was special, man,” Adams stated upon listening to what his QB stated. “It seemed Aaron always knew where (Nelson) was going to be, even when it was off-schedule. There was nothing Jordy could tell me. It was just a feel, bro.”

Adams had arguably his most impactful NFL efficiency in Inexperienced Bay’s 28-23 defeat of Seattle final Sunday in an NFC divisional playoff sport. His 160 receiving yards set a brand new Packers playoff report.

Rodgers attributes Adams’ ascension to the work he has put in, particularly down the stretch this season. That Adams now can recall on the spot numerous ad-libs from an identical sport conditions weeks, even years, earlier than approaches the sort of chemistry Rodgers stated he had with Nelson.

“He’s realizing how important that is, to improve,” Rodgers stated. “That’s one part of his game that’s definitely changed. Being able to recall those things in those moments is how we’re able to get on the same page. He’s made a number of plays this season, plays that really show how connected we are.”

The primary time these groups performed this season, right here on Nov. 24, Rodgers — who was harassed continuously within the pocket by San Fran’s relentless move rush — focused Adams 12 occasions however linked solely seven occasions, for 43 yards and a late meaningless landing.

On Thursday, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh wouldn’t tip his playing cards as to how he plans to deploy Sherman within the rematch.

“We have a philosophy on how we operate around here, and that doesn’t mean we don’t look at every possible avenue,” Saleh stated Thursday. “But I’ll stay away from that (question), I’m sorry.”

Packers head coach and chief offensive strategist Matt LaFleur went there, so far as whether or not he’ll intentionally deploy Adams extra typically on the alternative facet of Sherman, in opposition to a pair of cornerbacks each of whom have struggled sometimes, Ahkello Witherspoon and Emmanuel Moseley.

“It just depends what you’re trying to get accomplished,” LaFleur advised a information convention in Inexperienced Bay on Friday. “We move (Adams) around quite a bit, so he’s going to end up all over the place.”

Are the Packers anticipating Sherman more often than not to be deployed on his traditional left facet?

“That’s what we’re anticipating,” LaFleur stated, “but we’ll have a plan in place if that does happen.”

Added Rodgers on Friday: “I’m not sure if they’re going to move Sherm’ around, but we’re for sure going to move Davante around.”

Sherman was requested Thursday about occasions prior to now when he both typically, or at all times, shadowed a top-flight receiver wherever he lined up. Just a few occasions, he stated. Similar to in opposition to Atlanta’s Julio Jones a couple of occasions, and in opposition to San Francisco’s Anquan Bolden in 2013, and Cincinnati’s A.J. Inexperienced.

“Like I said, we don’t draw up the defence,” Sherman stated. “I don’t name the defence. Coach tells me what to do; I do it. For me to say, ‘Oh, man, I want this guy, I want this guy.’ I don’t actually care.

“Does it assist us win the sport? Is it going to assist the defence? Is it going to assist us restrict their explosives? Then I’ll do it. If it’s not, if it doesn’t make a distinction, if it’s higher for me to be on a facet, then that’s what I’m going to do.”

Even when he had a robust opinion on this difficulty, by hook or by crook, Sherman made a fantastic level:

“You go to your job and tell your boss what you’re going to do, and what you’re not going to do, and see how long you last.”

Sherman on the ‘three different fields of life’

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Like anybody in any job, in fact soccer gamers aren’t the identical sort of folks off the sector, Richard Sherman says.

Nor even within the locker room.

“I think you treat people and carry yourself differently in all three phases,” the three-time all-pro San Francisco 49ers cornerback stated. “One among them, you’re on the battle subject. You’re there to do a job.

“Within the locker room you’re a special particular person since you’re round your teammates, you’re there for a goal. And at house, once more, the circumstances change. That’s like me asking an individual, hey, as a lawyer are you an identical manner within the courtroom as you’re together with your spouse? Know what I imply? It’s going to be a special sort of method … a special preparation, a special seriousness, a special tone.

“There’s three totally different fields of life.”

