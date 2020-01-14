Everything about Ashish Bhatia Splitsvilla X2 Runner Up – Age, Bio, Family, Unknown Facts Revealed

Ashish Bhatia is an actor, dancer and a rapper. He has appeared in Tremendous Dancer Season 2 and was additionally a contestant in Dance India Dance.

Ashish Bhatia Profession Progress

Ashish Bhatia was seen in Roadies Actual Heroes. The gang chief didn’t discover him convincing on the first audition however later he was once more given an opportunity and he was chosen for the journey. He was positioned in Sandeep’s gang. He was many of the liked contestant in Roadies and made some good buddies throughout this journey. He misplaced within the Semi Finals.

He’s now seen on Splitsvilla 12. He is likely one of the widespread characters on this present. He’s dominant as The Choosen one and has given his finest in all of the duties that he has carried out. He aspires to be an actor and certainly has the traits to be one.

Ashish Bhatia’s Age and Date of Start

Ashish is 24 years previous and his Date of Start is 11th June 1995.

Ashish Bhatia’s Dad and mom

His dad and mom are Sandeep Bhatia and Poonam Bhatia.

Ashish Bhatia’s Bodily Stats

He’s 5’11 and weighs round 74kgs

Ashish Bhatia’s Hometown

Ashish Bhatia is from Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Ashish Bhatia’s Networth

There is no such thing as a info relating to this.

Ashish Bhatia’s Academic Qualification

Ashish Bhatia accomplished his education from St. Thomas College. He has a BCA diploma from Uttaranchal College.

Ashish Bhatia’s Instagram Profile

His Instagram title is ashishbhatiaofficial and has 577 followers.

Ashish Bhatia’s Relationship Standing

Ashish Bhatia is at present relationship Miesha Iyer who’s his accomplice in Splitsvilla 12.