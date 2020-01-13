Everything about Splitsvilla 12 Winner Shrey Mittal- Age, Bio, Unknown Facts Revealed.

Shrey Mittal is an Indian Actor who’s seen as a contestant in MTV Splitsvilla 12. He’s from Indore and has beforehand labored in lots of Youtube movies. He’s a via gents and resulting from these qualities, he was favored by all of the contestants in Splitsvilla. First, he was paired up with Jinal. They each look superb collectively. However someplace Jinal didn’t belief him and wished him to take a stand for her. In an episode, he wrote Priyamvada’s title, she too favored him lots. He confessed his emotions for Priyamvada and since then they each are collectively. Shrey has been a troublesome competitor. He has given his 100% in all of the duties that he has carried out. A real and true soul certainly.

Shrey Mittal’s Profession Progress

Shrey Mittal is an actor who has been seen in music movies. He gained recognition by being a contestant in MTV Splitsvilla 12. He accomplished his performing course from Whistling Woods Worldwide. He all the time wished to pursue performing. He accomplished his larger research from USA.

Shrey Mittal’s Age and Date of Start.

Shrey Mittal is 24 years previous and his date of beginning is 22nd February 1995.

Shrey Mittal’s Mother and father

Shrey Mittal’s Mother and father are Neeta Poddar Mittal and Sanjoy Mittal. His father runs a manufacturing home named ‘Pamas Entertainment’.

Shrey Mittal’s Bodily Stats.

Shrey Mittal is 6 ft tall and weighs round 65 kgs.

Shrey Mittal’s Hometown

Shrey is from Indore.

Shrey Mittal’s Networth

Shrey Mittal’s Instructional Qualification

He has accomplished his education from Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar. He accomplished his faculty from The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Movie Institute, Los Angeles. He has additionally carried out an performing course from Whistling Woods Worldwide.

Shrey Mittal’s Instagram Profile

His Instagram Profile title is iamshreymittal. He at the moment has 146okay followers.

Shrey Mittal’s Relationship Standing

He’s at the moment courting Priyamvada Kant whom he met in Splitsvilla 12.