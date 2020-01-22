Everything coming to Disney+ in 2020

One of many two authentic MCU reveals coming to Disney in 2020, WandaVision appears to be a little bit of an odd one. It focuses on Wanda Maximoff (a.ok.a. Scarlet Witch, performed by Elizabeth Olsen) and Imaginative and prescient (performed by Paul Bettany). As for what they’re going to be as much as, that is anybody’s guess. Keep in mind — Imaginative and prescient is useless, because the Infinity Stones had been destroyed on the finish of Avengers: Endgame.

To this point, the imagery we have seen from WandaVision evokes an odd Depart it to Beaver or Pleasantville vibe. Paul Bettany reportedly instructed an viewers on the D23 expo that the present would have old fashioned sitcom vibes with some critical darkness hidden slightly below the floor. Some acquainted faces from the MCU will seem alongside the way in which, together with Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), and an all-grown-up Monica Rambeau (now performed by Teyonah Parris). We’re intrigued to see what’s going to deliver all of them collectively.

Contemplating the place the MCU seems to be headed with a few of its post-Avengers releases, CBR posits that WandaVision will function a method to introduce supernatural and horror parts into the larger MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy did one thing comparable with cosmic ideas on its authentic launch, and Physician Unusual opened the door for mysticism to search out its means into the franchise. It’s going to be attention-grabbing to see what forms of dangers Marvel and Disney take with Wanda’s reality-bending powers post-Endgame.