Everything you need to know about Addicted to Painkillers: Britain’s Opioid Crisis

Opioid dependancy has turn out to be an enormous downside in america, however indicators counsel the UK might be dealing with a disaster of our personal within the close to future.

The BBC’s Horizon sequence is looking on the difficulty, interviewing sufferers and informing the general public on correct use of the drug.

Right here’s all the pieces you must learn about Hooked on Painkillers: Britain’s Opioid Disaster…

What time is Hooked on Painkillers: Britain’s Opioid Disaster on TV?

Hooked on Painkillers? Britain’s Opioid Disaster will air on BBC2 on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 9pm.

What’s Hooked on Painkillers: Britain’s Opioid Disaster about?

In America, it’s an epidemic. Now new proof from Public Well being England raises concern in regards to the UK’s use of prescription opioids. Dr Michael Mosley investigates this rising downside, assembly sufferers scuffling with dependancy and GPs preventing a relentless battle to assist these affected by power ache.

He additionally uncovers worrying proof of individuals abusing over-the-counter opioids and discovers how simple it’s to purchase sturdy opioids on-line. Michael additionally considers why individuals are consuming twice the quantity of opioids as 20 years in the past, and asks the essential query – do they really work?

Who presents Hooked on Painkillers: Britain’s Opioid Disaster?

The One Present common Michael Mosley helms the documentary. In addition to The One Present, the certified physician has offered different health-focused documentaries corresponding to Eat, Quick & Reside Longer (which popularised the 5:2 eating regimen) and The Genius of Invention.

Is there a overview?

Radio Occasions critic David Butcher had this to say in regards to the new documentary:

“There’s a telling scene on this Michael Mosley documentary when an professional highlights the second when the opioid painkiller epidemic took off. In America they’ve traced the wave of overprescribing again to the 1980s and one letter printed in a medical journal, which was then repeatedly quoted – by different researchers and medicines firms – as proof that opioid painkillers weren’t addictive.

However they’re, in fact, and 1000’s of sufferers have died as a consequence. Right here within the UK, the state of affairs is much less extreme however nonetheless, 5 million of us are prescribed opioids yearly, and half one million have been on them for 3 years or extra. This regardless of the very fact they’re meant to deal with acute ache and infrequently work with power ache (a unique situation, with totally different biology, an professional explains). It’s a troubling however fascinating programme.”