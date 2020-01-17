Everything you need to know about BBC One’s Would I Lie to You

Host Rob Brydon and staff captains Lee Mack and David Mitchell are again for one more collection of the BBC1 panel present, the place company reveal embarrassing private tales — and the opposite panellists should deduce whether or not they’re reality or fiction.

Right here’s the whole lot it’s good to know.

Upstart Crow’s David Mitchell on Shakespeare – and watching Solely Join together with his spouse

When is Upstart Crow on TV?

What time is Would I Mislead You? on TV?

Would I Mislead You? season 13 airs on Fridays at 9pm on BBC1. You too can watch every episode on iPlayer shortly after it airs.

Who’s the host of Would I Mislead You?

Rob Brydon is a presenter, comic and actor. In addition to internet hosting Would I Mislead You, the Welshman is finest identified for showing in Gavin & Stacey and presenting his late-night chat present The Rob Brydon Present.

Crew captain David Mitchell is known for his position as Mark in Peep Present, whereas Lee Mack wrote and starred in sitcom Not Going Out.

What’s going to occur?

Company Steph McGovern (BBC Breakfast), Richard Osman (Pointless), Jennifer Saunders (Completely Fabulous) and YouTuber Joe Sugg be a part of staff captains Mitchell and Mack within the newest episode. They’ll exit of their strategy to obfuscate and exaggerate to cowl the reality from their rivals.

With such a stellar lineup, the laughs are assured.