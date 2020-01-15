Everything you need to know about Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad

Bradley Walsh is without doubt one of the most infectious personalties on TV, proving a well-liked determine whether or not he be presenting, appearing and even singing.

Maybe it’s not stunning, then, that Breaking Dad – a collection which sees him rise up to all kinds of shenanigans whereas travelling together with his actor son Barney – proved such successful when it aired final 12 months.

It’s now returned for a second collection, right here’s every little thing that you must learn about Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad…

When is Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad on TV?

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad airs on ITV at 8pm on Wednesday 15th January. You may meet up with final week’s episode on ITV Hub, whereas it is going to proceed subsequent Wednesday on the similar time.

What’s Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad on BBC One about?

On tonight’s episode, the pair head to the Nice Smoky Mountains on the Tennessee-North Carolina border, the place they go canoeing on the enduring rapids that featured within the movie Deliverance.

With Bradley left in want of a whisky, they head to a Hillbilly Jam for a nightcap and to expertise the mountain custom of clog dancing, earlier than the pair strive their hand at chopping wooden with some aggressive lumberjacks and taking to the woods to seek for a legendary mountain beast.

Who’s the narrator on Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad?

They could current rival tea-time quiz reveals, however right here Bradley Walsh and Alexander Armstrong are collaborators, with the Pointless host lending his voice to the narration for the collection.

The place is Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad filmed?

The collection is filmed throughout america as the daddy and son duo full their highway journey, with earlier places together with LA, Texas and Florida.