Everything you need to know about Catching a Killer: A Diary From the Grave

Tonight’s TV schedule sees the published of the newest one-off documentary from the Catching a Killer workforce, this time specializing in a captivating true crime case from final decade.

Catching a Killer: A Diary From the Grave has been named the Radio Instances Documentary of the Week – so needs to be nicely price a watch.

Right here’s all the pieces it’s good to find out about it…

When is Catching a Killer: A Diary From the Grave on TV?

The episode will air tonight, Monday 13th January 2020, at 9pm on Channel four.

It is going to be repeated on Tuesday 14th January at 11pm on Channel four and Friday 17th January at 9pm on 4seven.

Is Catching a Killer: A Diary From the Grave based mostly on a real story?

The documentary focuses on an uncommon case courting again to 2015, following the dying of aged trainer Peter Farquhar within the village of Maids Moreton.

Though the dying was not handled suspiciously at first, the next dying of Farquhar’s neighbour Ann Moore-Martin simply 18 months later alerted police to the truth that all won’t be nicely. The idea was compounded once they discovered younger man, Ben Discipline, could be a beneficiary of each of their wills.

This documentary sees officers have a look at Peter’s diary as they uncover what proved to be a really tragic true story certainly.

What’s Catching a Killer: A Diary From the Grave about?

Naming it the Documentary of the Week, Alison Graham wrote on this week’s Radio Instances, “Peter Farquhar was an instructional and a former English trainer, adored by his former pupils and beloved by his household. However at 69, Peter, a person who had been in good well being, died after an extended interval of confusion and sickness. It later emerged that he had been poisoned by the person he beloved, Benjamin Discipline, who was left Peter’s home in his will.

“This extraordinary documentary follows the inquiry by Thames Valley Police after doubts are raised in regards to the case of Peter Farquhar’s dying. Detectives interview members of the family, together with Peter’s brother, his pals and, after his arrest, Ben Discipline.

“There are some difficult scenes filmed in a mortuary after Peter’s body is exhumed as scientists seek traces of whatever had been used to kill a kind, gentle man who recorded his every feeling in his daily journals, which were to prove crucial in the subsequent trial.”