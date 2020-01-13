Everything you need to know about Exposed: The Church’s Darkest Secret

A brand new two-part documentary that appears at a long-running Church of England scandal begins on BBC Two tonight.

Uncovered: The Church’s Darkest Secret is directed by Ben Steele and produced by Esther McWatters.

Right here’s all the things you’ll want to know concerning the gritty exposé…

When is Uncovered: The Church’s Darkest Secret on TV?



The primary episode of the two-parter airs tonight, Monday 13th January 2020 at 9pm on BBC Two.

The second and closing chapter will likely be broadcast on the identical time and place tomorrow, Tuesday 14th January 2020.

Is Uncovered: The Church’s Darkest Secret a real story?



The programme will chart the true story of the pursuit of Peter Ball, a former bishop who was a serial perpetrator of sexual abuse and who was the topic of a stunning cowl up by the Church of England.

What’s Uncovered: The Church’s Darkest Secret about?

Writing in Radio Occasions journal, David Butcher says, “A two-part documentary explores a scandal in the Church of England that reaches back decades. In 2015 the former bishop of Gloucester, Peter Ball, received a three-year prison sentence after admitting to the sexual abuse of 18 young men, aged 17 to 25. “For him, religion was a cloak behind which he hid in order to satisfy his sexual interest in those who trusted him,” mentioned the prosecuting QC at his trial.

However reviews of Ball’s abuse had surfaced a lot earlier, in 1993, when he was cautioned by police. So how did a recognized abuser, a buddy to Prince Charles and different institution figures, escape justice and proceed to work as a priest for therefore lengthy?”

The documentary options testimony from victims, police and church officers along with dramatic reconstruction to inform the story of the courageous individuals who didn’t surrender on bringing the bishop to justice.