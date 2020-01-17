Everything you need to know about Monty Don’s American Gardens

Monty Don is on the transfer from his personal backyard to discover what American exterior areas have to supply on this new collection on BBC Two.

Right here’s all the pieces you might want to know concerning the new present from the Gardeners’ World host…

What’s Monty Don’s American Gardens about?

The second episode sees Monty head south, the place he’ll be taught extra about early US historical past whereas visiting President Thomas Jefferson’s vegetable plot. The patch of land the place one of many nation’s founding fathers sought seeds and crops shouldn’t be the one outstanding inexperienced place the horticulturist will go to. His travels will take him to Miami’s Renaissance gardens, a re-creation of the time interval’s opulence and splendour. He’ll additionally meet an orchid hunter earlier than transferring to New Orleans and visiting the birthplace of jazz.

Do you will have a evaluation of the present?

Radio Occasions reviewer Jane Rackham says:

“Put apart all recollections of Monty’s Italian and Paradise collection with their structured and manicured gardens, as a result of in America many gardens he visits are impressed by the large open areas of the prairies. Overlaying acres of floor these monumental swathes of untamed planting appear to evolve organically, managed by nature slightly than the gardener.

However on his travels Monty does discover different horticultural kinds, equivalent to an city rooftop vegetable plot in Brooklyn, a glitzy, theatrical backyard in Philadelphia that includes extravagant dancing fountains, and a suburban backyard with white picket fences and neatly mown garden. Possibly American gardens can’t be pigeonholed in spite of everything.”

What time is Monty Don’s American Gardens on TV?

The second episode of Monty Don’s American Gardens airs on BBC Two at eight.30pm on Friday 17th January 2020.

Will probably be obtainable to stream shortly afterwards on BBC iPlayer.