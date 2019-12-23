Everything you need to know about the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

“Oh my Christ!” James Corden and Ruth Jones have introduced that they’re bringing again their acclaimed BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey for a one-off Christmas particular — that means we’ll lastly uncover what’s been occurring for the Shipman and West households over the previous 9 years.

Right here’s the whole lot you want to know concerning the Gavin and Stacey Christmas particular…

When is the Gavin and Stacey Christmas particular on TV?

The one-hour episode will air eight.30pm Christmas Day 2019 on BBC1.

Ruth Jones and I’ve been holding this secret for some time… We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/gTRa3cp90t — James Corden (@JKCorden) Might 28, 2019

What’s Gavin and Stacey about?

The unique collection adopted Gavin (Mathew Horne), from Essex, England, who strikes up a long-distance relationship with Stacey (Joanna Web page), from Barry, Wales after they name one another up for work. Finally they comply with meet up in particular person— with their finest mates in tow — earlier than rapidly falling in love and getting engaged. The present additionally adopted the impression their romance had on their surrounding family and friends.

The collection ended with Nessa (Ruth Jones) and Neil “Smithy” Smith (James Corden) reconciled after the latter interrupted her wedding ceremony, whereas Stacey and Gavin learnt that they have been anticipating their first youngster.

Following a nine-year hiatus, the hour-long particular will revisit the unique forged, which additionally consists of Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman.

Requested concerning the upcoming particular, Corden stated he and co-creator Ruth Jones plan to ship a “nostalgic joy-bomb”.

“We owed it to the characters,” he advised The Instances. “We wanted to see if there was something there, and for a while we weren’t sure. Then, once there was, my feeling was, life’s too short. Fear is the absolute reason to do it.”

Which unique forged members will seem within the Gavin and Stacey particular?

Simply spent the day on the set of The Gavin and Stacey Christmas Day Particular. All prime secret, however I can verify that the episode will comprise not one however two makes use of of “What’s Occuring?” pic.twitter.com/kc6jS8E1B8 — ???? Colin Paterson ???? (@ColinGPaterson) July 24, 2019

The one-off Christmas particular is predicted to star nearly the entire unique central forged members, together with Steadman (Care, Maintain The Sundown), Horne (Dad’s Military), Jones (Stella) and Late Evening host Corden.

Nevertheless, Sheridan Smith has confirmed that she gained’t be reprising her function as Rudi, Smithy’s youthful sister.

“I wish,” she stated when requested a couple of Gavin and Stacey comeback on Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Present in June. “No, I’m not going to be in it. I don’t think, anyway.”

Right here’s the whole lot you want to know concerning the Gavin and Stacey forged, and the place they’re now…