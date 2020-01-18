Everything you need to know about The Voice UK 2020

That is The Voice! Once more! Sure, the spinny-chaired singing competitors is again on ITV for its ninth 12 months, with a bunch of name new singers, extra epic vocal battles – and a brand new member of the judging teaching panel.

Right here’s every part you’ll want to find out about The Voice UK 2020.

When is The Voice UK 2020 on TV?

The ninth collection of The Voice UK airs on ITV on Saturdays at eight:30pm.

Who’re the coaches?

Listed below are the coaches who’ll be guiding the acts by way of the competitors:

will.i.am – Black Eyed Peas frontman and producer

– Black Eyed Peas frontman and producer Olly Murs – The X Issue runner-up and TV presenter

– The X Issue runner-up and TV presenter Tom Jones – Welsh singing legend

– Welsh singing legend Meghan Trainor – US singer of tracks together with All About That Bass and Lips Are Movin. Learn extra about her right here

What occurred to Jennifer Hudson?



After performing teaching duties for the previous three collection, JHud has been changed by Meghan Trainor. As she beforehand hinted to HEARALPUBLICIST, her movie commitments meant she wouldn’t have the time to teach on the ITV2.

In addition to her massive display screen adaptation of Cats, Hudson is to play Aretha Franklin in a biopic slated for 2020.

Hey y’all! I’m unhappy to share that I gained’t have the ability to be part of my pals within the pink chair for @thevoiceuk this season attributable to filming commitments right here within the States. I positive will miss my UK household, however I’ll be again quickly for ‘Cats’ and ‘Respect’! Throw some sneakers for me for the time being. — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 26, 2019

Who presents The Voice UK?

As soon as once more, Emma Willis is fronting the competitors – her seventh 12 months presenting the present.

When first becoming a member of The Voice UK in 2014, Willis offered alongside JLS’s Marvin Humes. Nonetheless, she took on the gig solo the next 12 months.

Willis has additionally offered Massive Brother, The Circle and The BRIT awards.

What format modifications are there for The Voice 2020?

Thus far, it seems to be like The Voice 2020 will comply with the identical format as earlier years. We’ll submit particulars of any modifications right here as we get them.

How do I get tickets to look at The Voice stay?

Though the audition rounds have already been filmed, you possibly can e-book your self a ticket for the stay exhibits (free of charge!) right here.

Who’re the visitor coaches?

The visitor coaches – the celebs who help the acts within the competitors’s later levels – haven’t but been unveiled.

Final 12 months, they included Nicole Scherzinger, James Arthur and Olly Alexander.

Who gained the final collection of The Voice UK?

Staff Olly’s Molly Hocking gained the 2019 collection of The Voice UK.

Though wielding some promising expertise, since her win, Hocking has solely launched one single, I’ll By no means Love Once more, which peaked at quantity 73 within the UK charts.

The Voice UK is on ITV on Saturdays at eight:30pm