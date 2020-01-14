Everything you need to know about Veganville

Completely timed as many individuals throughout the nation try the problem of “veganuary,” the BBC is at present airing a programme all concerning the plant-based lifestyle.

Veganville sees a bunch of passionate vegans transfer as much as a small city in Wales, the place they are going to attempt to persuade the locals to chop animal produce out of their food plan.

Right here’s every little thing it’s essential to learn about Veganville…

When is Veganville on TV?

Veganville airs on BBC One at 10.35pm on Tuesday 14th January. All episodes could be watched on BBC iPlayer, the place it initially aired as a part of BBC Three’s programming lineup.

What’s Veganville on BBC One about?

On tonight’s episode, a bodybuilder joins the crew to assist promote the well being advantages of a vegan food plan, persuading the regulars at native gyms that they don’t want animal protein to construct up their muscle tissue. The others go for extra aggressive measures by staging a vigil at a slaughterhouse, which results in a counter-protest from farmers, who really feel their livelihood is being threatened.

Who’s internet hosting Veganville?

The presenters of Veganville embrace health coach Korin Sutton, meals blogger Rikki Lemmon, entrepreneur Jodi Anderson, activist Joey Carbstrong and actor Dan Sheppard.

The place is Veganville filmed?

The documentary is filmed in Merthyr Tydfil, a village in South Wales.