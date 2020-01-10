Evidence Shows Left Groups Behind JNU Violence: Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis stated proof launched by Delhi Police confirmed Leftists teams have been behind the incidents

Mumbai:

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis on Friday stated proof launched by Delhi Police within the JNU violence case confirmed Leftists teams have been behind the incidents of January 5.

The Delhi Police on Friday launched footage of 9 suspects within the JNU violence case and claimed JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was one among them. Of the 9, seven belong to left-leaning pupil organisations whereas two are affiliated to right-wing college students’ physique, the police stated.

Devendra Fadnavis stated proof uncovered by Delhi police present the Left needed to make the college campus a battlefield for their very own political advantages.

He stated the Left-orchestrated violence was an try to defame India at a time when the nation was progressing at nice velocity and whose energy was being acknowledged globally.

“Attack on VC’s house, attack on dean and preventing him from getting medical assistance when in dire need, keeping hostage a lady professor, internet shutdown by attacking the server room and preventing students from registering for exams….what does all this say,” the Chief of Opposition within the Maharashtra Meeting requested.

Violence broke out within the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) in New Delhi on January 5 as masked folks armed with sticks and rods attacked college students and academics and broken property on the campus.