Ewan McGregor addresses Obi-Wan Disney Plus prequel delay rumours

The Disney Obi-Wan Kenobi prequel starring Ewan McGregor has been pushed again, following preliminary rumours that the sequence could be scrapped altogether.

The undertaking had reportedly been in pre-production, with McGregor set to reprise his position because the Jedi Grasp and The Mandalorian’s Deborah Chow (Star Wars’ first ever feminine director) to helm the undertaking. Based on The Hollywood Reporter, actors had been introduced in to display screen check reverse McGregor previous to the present’s shutdown.

There have additionally been studies that Disney is on the lookout for new writers and that the sequence can be shortened from six episodes to 4. Nevertheless, McGregor and Chow are each nonetheless hooked up to the undertaking.

McGregor himself has dismissed rumours of inventive variations as “bull****” and revealed that he had “really liked” the scripts that he had seen up to now.

Talking at a Birds of Prey press occasion on Thursday, McGregor stated: “We just pushed the shoot to the beginning of next year. The scripts are really good. I saw 90% of the writing and I really liked it”

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars

“All this bull**** about creative differences and all that stuff is, none of it [is] true,” he continued. “We just pushed the dates, they want — last episode, episode nine came out, everyone had more time to read the stuff that had been written, and they felt that they wanted to do more work on it. So they slid the shoot. It’s not nearly as dramatic as it sounds online.”

There’s at present no official launch date for the prequel.