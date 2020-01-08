January eight, 2020 | 10:21am | Up to date January eight, 2020 | 10:26am

A former particular training instructor in Alabama accused of intercourse acts with two college students has pleaded responsible, in accordance with reviews.

Lyndsey Sherrod Bates, who additionally coached volleyball at Madison County Excessive College in Gurley, was sentenced Tuesday to time served plus three years of probation. A 10-year jail sentence was additionally suspended as a part of a plea take care of prosecutors, AL.com reviews.

Bates, 23, was accused of getting intercourse with one pupil and fascinating in a intercourse act with one other. Each teenagers have been at the very least 16 years outdated and neither was in Bates’ class on the college, Madison County Assistant District Legal professional Tim Douthit mentioned.

Bates, who didn’t instantly return a message searching for remark early Wednesday, resigned one month earlier than she was arrested in April.

Two days after she was taken into custody, Bates’ husband, Andrew, filed for divorce, citing “incompatibility” in an uncontested breakup that was later finalized some 14 months after they acquired married, AL.com beforehand reported.

Andrew Bates’ father, Stacy Bates, is a chief deputy for the Madison County Sheriff’s Workplace, which launched an announcement on the time of her arrest assuring that the connection didn’t impression the investigation.

Lyndsey Bates can even need to register as a intercourse offender for the remainder of her life, AL.com reviews.

“She’s going to be a sex offender and felon,” Douthit mentioned. “But we’re not sending people to jail for consensual sex without any evidence of coercion.”

State legislation bans all college workers from having intercourse with college students, no matter consent or whether or not the coed is a member of the instructor’s class, in accordance with the web site.

Bates pleaded responsible to a few prices in all, together with three counts of distributing obscene materials to a pupil. She had been scheduled to look in court docket early Wednesday, WHNT reviews.