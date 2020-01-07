Ex-Australia Coach Quits Social Media After “Vile, Horrendous” Hack

Former Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann stop social media on Tuesday after his Twitter account was hacked and used to put up “vile and horrendous” content material, together with anti-Iran messages. The 49-year-old is now coach of Brisbane Warmth within the home Twenty20 Huge Bash League (BBL) and he was centered on their upset win over Sydney Thunder on Monday when the incident occurred. The particular person accountable used his account to advertise anti-Iran messages and propaganda to Darren Lehmann’s 341,000 followers on Twitter.

International tensions are operating excessive after US forces killed prime Iranian normal Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad, with Tehran threatening retaliation.

Lehmann stated he was surprised and upset by what occurred, with Twitter having since resolved the issue and eliminated the content material.

“As you have probably noticed, last night while we were playing our BBL game, someone hacked my accounts and used it to spread some malicious and hurtful statements,” he stated.

“To see such vile and horrendous opinions utilized in my identify has brought on nice upset to me and my household. I’ve determined to have a break from social media for the foreseeable future.

“It has taken till this morning to have it resolved by way of Twitter regardless of me addressing it as quickly as I develop into conscious of it after the sport,” added Lehmann, who stop as Australia coach final 12 months after a ball-tampering scandal.

His membership Brisbane Warmth apologised for any offence brought on by the hacked messages.