Ex-chief prosecutor Alison Saunders faces ‘rewards for failure’ row after being made a Dame

An honour for former chief prosecutor Alison Saunders sparked a ‘rewards for failure’ row final evening.

She was made a Dame for providers to prison justice regardless of being branded ‘probably the worst DPP [director of public prosecutions] ever’.

In her honours quotation, Dame Alison was described as having given ‘unstinting public service’ to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the place she labored for greater than 30 years.

However critics pointed to a sequence of scandals on her watch, together with the collapse of a number of rape trials over prosecutors’ failure to reveal proof, and Operation Elveden, a ‘witch hunt’ in opposition to journalists that value £20million.

Different senior figures to be handed honours embody John Manzoni, the chief govt of the civil service, and NHS England chief govt Simon Stevens, who obtain knighthoods.

There are damehoods for Lib Dem peer Baroness Floella Benjamin for providers to charity and Ofcom boss Sharon White.

Former chief medical officer Dame Sally Davies acquired an excellent larger honour, changing into Dame Grand Cross of the Order of the Tub.

Dame Alison was anticipated to obtain her honour final 12 months within the months after she left the CPS, elevating hypothesis it had been blocked.

Final evening backbench Tory MP Nigel Evans stated he was ‘bitterly disappointed’ by the choice.

He stated: ‘A lot of people have been wrongly accused when she was leading the charge. She created a lot of victims, who are still suffering from being wrongfully accused. This creates another injustice on top of the injustices.’

Barrister Jonathan Goldberg QC additionally criticised the honour. He stated: ‘This will be viewed as a bad joke. She is seen by us as probably the worst DPP ever. She has presided over a terrible demoralisation within the CPS, disaster after disaster in the field of sex crimes and disclosure.’

Dany Cotton stood down early from the function this week

Snub for ex-fire chief criticised over Grenfell

The previous commissioner of the London Hearth Brigade has been ignored within the New 12 months’s Honours checklist amid ongoing controversy over her dealing with of the Grenfell tragedy.

Dany Cotton stood down early from the function this week following criticism of the service’s resolution to situation stay-put recommendation to residents on the tower block throughout the blaze.

Serving or outgoing chiefs of the service are usually handed awards – both whereas within the put up or as they step down.

However sources stated yesterday that no one linked with the Grenfell tragedy could be singled out for an honour earlier than the general public inquiry into the catastrophe is concluded.