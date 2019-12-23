December 23, 2019 | 10:34am

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot addresses members of the press on the College of Chicago Hospital.

A convicted felon has been charged within the capturing Sunday that left 13 injured at a Chicago memorial occasion for an earlier gun violence sufferer, authorities stated.

Marciano White, 37, was charged with a felony depend of illegal use of a weapon by a felon, Chicago police introduced late Sunday.

He was busted whereas making an attempt to flee the South Aspect home the place not less than two gunmen opened hearth throughout a celebration honoring the birthday of a person who was shot useless in April, in accordance with reviews.

White was discovered with a firearm when he was ultimately stopped, NBC Chicago stated.

His rap sheet features a 2006 narcotics conviction and one other cost in 2007 for possession of cocaine, in accordance with the Chicago Solar-Instances. He stays in custody and is due in Central Bond Court docket on Monday, the paper stated.

Photographs rang out simply after 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the home occasion, leaving a 16-year-old boy among the many 13 individuals hospitalized, police stated.

, who was shot within the again, was listed in severe situation Sunday night time, as two males, aged 21 and 40, remained important, authorities stated.

Thirty-eight individuals had been shot over the weekend — 5 of them killed, in accordance with the Chicago Tribune.

“People deserve to live their lives without fear of someone pulling out a gun — especially in a moment of reflection and remembrance during the holiday season,” Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted.

