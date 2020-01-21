Ex-cop James Forcillo gets full parole in Sammy Yatim shooting

A former Toronto Police officer who fatally shot troubled teen Sammy Yatim has been granted full parole — 5 months after he was granted day parole and after serving lower than a 3rd of his six-and-a-half-year jail sentence.

A Parole Board listening to determined final Friday to grant James Forcillo, 37, full parole in a call acquired Tuesday.

A written determination from the board exhibits Forcillo was given day parole after expressing regret and contrition for Yatim’s loss of life, which occurred in 2013 after the officer fired two rounds of pictures on the 18-year-old who stood on an empty streetcar.



Sammy Yatim

Forcillo was acquitted of second-degree homicide however convicted of tried homicide. The parole board determination got here 21 months into his jail sentence.

He was one of many first two officers to reply to a name to a person exposing himself and brandishing a small knife, scary passengers on the streetcar.

Forcillo fired two volleys of pictures, the primary three left the 18-year-old sufferer, dying, paralyzed and laying on the streetcar ground. His second volley of six pictures resulted in his conviction for tried homicide.

“In granting full parole, the Board is cognizant that your actions took the life of a much-loved son, brother, and member of the community,” the choice said.

“His loss continues to devastate the family. You acknowledge the trauma that you have caused the victim’s family and that you continue to reflect upon the harm that your actions caused. With the benefit of counselling, you now understand that your own fear, impulsivity, and stress contributed to your poor decision-making, poor problem solving, and resulted in fatal consequences,” the choice added.

“As a result, you are now more cautious of the impact of your decisions and are better able to consider the consequences of your actions.”

Forcillo is enrolled in a full-time faculty program to change into an electrician, the choice famous.

“Your success and high marks demonstrate your motivation and commitment to your chosen field. You advised your parole supervisor that you intend to apply for an apprenticeship program through the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.”

Forcillo was on bail pending attraction, however his bail was revoked after an SIU investigator discovered him residing at his fiance’s house, as a substitute of at his former in-laws’ residence as required by his bail within the fall of 2017.

