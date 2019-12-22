December 22, 2019 | 1:36pm

The New Jersey lawmaker who broke with Home Democrats on impeaching President Trump after which switched events stated he believes he did the “honorable thing.”

Rep. Jeff Van Drew stated he had been mulling changing into a Republican for some time and the impeachment turned the tipping level.

“There has always been something in my career that lets me know it’s time for a change,” Rep. Jeff Van Drew stated on “Fox News’ Sunday”, “I feel good … I feel I did the honorable thing.”

“This impeachment is a weak, thin impeachment that doesn’t mean much to most of the American people,” he continued. “It’s been a long, dark shadow on our country.”

Van Drew, whose South Jersey district voted for Trump by a 5 p.c margin, was certainly one of solely two Democrats – Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota was the opposite – who voted towards the articles of impeachment final Wednesday.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) voted current.

The day after his vote, Van Drew formally introduced he was a Republican and met with Trump within the Oval Workplace.

Van Drew stated he had sufficient of Democrats urgent him to vote alongside occasion strains.

“The final sign for me was, oddly enough, when one of the county chairmen said ‘you have to vote for impeachment,’” he stated on Fox Information. “And that ‘If you don’t, you won’t be able to run in my county.’ It’s not his county, it’s everybody’s county.”

Trump referred to as Van Drew “highly respected” however the newly minted Republican might have a troublesome time reconciling his votes in Congress with the president’s agenda.

Van Drew, first elected to Congress in 2018, has voted to dam Trump’s withdrawing from the Paris local weather change pact, to overturn Trump’s emergency declaration to construct a wall on the Southern Border and to dam the administration’s arms sale to Saudi Arabia.