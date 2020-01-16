January 15, 2020 | 9:35pm

A former Drexel College professor was arrested Monday for allegedly blowing almost $200,000 in federal grant cash on strip golf equipment and different bills, prosecutors mentioned.

Chika Nwankpa, 57, the previous head of engineering division, admitted to misusing the funds when confronted by officers on the Philadelphia college final 12 months.

Almost half of the cash, $96,000, went towards grownup leisure and bar tabs, prosecutors who introduced his arrest mentioned.

One other $89,00 was spent on meals and iTunes purchases.

Nwankpa allegedly looted the grant cash from the Navy, the Division of Vitality and the Nationwide Science Basis, spending it over the course of seven years starting in 2010, prosecutors mentioned.

Final October, Drexel College settled with federal prosecutors for $190,000 to keep away from a possible lawsuit from the Justice Division, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Round that point, when Nwankpa was confronted with the improper spending, he resigned and agreed to pay $55,328 for the invoice.

Nwankpa was charged with theft and freed on $25,000 bail. He couldn’t instantly be reached for remark.

With Publish wires