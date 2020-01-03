Ex-Fox News reporter says Trump asked her to come to his office so they could kiss

By Mary Kekatos For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 11:39 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 11:58 EST, three January 2020

Former Fox Information reporter Courtney Friel says Donald Trump, earlier than he was elected president, requested her to kiss him whereas they had been each married.

Friel mentioned the incident in her upcoming guide Tonight At 10: Kicking Booze and Breaking Information, an excerpt of which was obtained by the New York Day by day Information.

The 39-year-old did not specify when the alleged proposition occurred, however it will have doubtless taken place between 2007 and 2013, the years throughout which she labored at Fox Information.

Courtney Friel, 39 (left), wrote in her new memoir that she had expressed to Donald Trump (proper), earlier than he turned president, an curiosity in being a decide for the Miss USA magnificence pageant. He allegedly referred to as her and advised her she was ‘the most well liked one at Fox Information’

Friel claims Trump invited her to his workplace to kiss him, however she rebuffed him, noting they had been each married. Pictured: Friel, left, and her then-husband Chris Evans on the Academy of Tv Arts & Sciences 64th Los Angeles Space Emmy Awarda, August 2012

Friel stated she had expressed an curiosity in being a decide for the Miss USA magnificence pageant, which was owned by Trump from 1996 till 2015 and used to air on NBC.

The actual property mogul allegedly referred to as her workplace line and advised she was ‘the most well liked one at Fox Information.’

‘Although he stated I could not be a decide since I labored at a special community, he did ask me about my profession targets and complimented my work at FNC,’ Friel wrote in her memoir, in response to the Day by day Information.

‘Then, out of nowhere, he stated: “You should come up to my office sometime, so we can kiss.”‘

Friel stated she was appalled by his request.

‘”Donald,” I responded, “I believe we’re both married.” I shortly ended the decision,’ she wrote.

‘This proposition made it troublesome for me to report with a straight face on Trump working for president. It infuriated me that he would name all the ladies who shared tales of his daring advances liars. I completely consider them,’ she states within the guide.

She cheekily added: ‘A minimum of now I can joke that I may have banged the President – however I handed.’

Friel labored at Fox Information for six years, each of their New York bureau and their Los Angeles bureau, generally as a fill-in host on the morning present Fox & Pals.

She joined Los Angeles station KTLA in 2013, in response to her bio on the station’s web site.

Friel did not specify when the occasion occurred, however she labored at Fox Information from 2007 to 2013. Pictured: Friel and her two kids attend the Cayton Kids’s Museum in California, April 2018

On the time of the alleged incident, Friel was married to fellow reporter Carter Evans from 2005 to 2013, and Trump remains to be married to now first woman Melania Trump. Pictured: Trump, left, and Melania Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Seashore, Florida, on New Yr’s Eve 2019

Friel was married to CBS Information Los Angeles reporter Carter Evans, with whom she shares two kids, from 2005 to 2016.

Evans subsequently married Friel’s KTLA colleague Lauren Lyster.

In the course of the time of the alleged incident, Trump would have been married to now first woman Melania Trump.

The information anchor isn’t the one girl to have accused of sexual misconduct. A minimum of 25 girls have reported their very own allegations courting again to the 1970s.

Trump and the The White Home have denied all claims.