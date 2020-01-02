Ex-Google exec speaks out about bullying culture

An ex-Google exec says he witnessed a bullying tradition the place bosses screamed at staff, individuals had been known as their race and their ‘Do not Be Evil’ mantra grew to become a joke as the corporate pushed to work with China.

Ross LaJeunesse, who labored at Google for a decade and was their head of worldwide relations when he left in Might 2019, claims he was sidelined by the corporate for championing variety and human rights.

The 50-year-old – now a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine – detailed his grievances with Google in a web-based essay printed on Thursday.

‘The corporate’s motto was ‘Do not Be Evil’,’ LaJeunesse mentioned. ‘Issues have modified.’

Google rebuffed the criticism, noting that LaJeunesse’s remarks come within the context of an election marketing campaign.

‘We’ve an unwavering dedication to supporting human rights organizations and efforts,’ Google mentioned in an announcement.

‘We want Ross all one of the best along with his political ambitions.’

Detailing Google’s office tradition, LaJeunesse claimed senior staffers would bully and scream at younger feminine staff, inflicting them to cry at their desks.

He additionally claimed assembly, his boss mentioned: ‘Now you Asians come to the microphone too. I do know you do not wish to ask questions.’

‘At a distinct all-hands assembly, all the coverage crew was separated into varied rooms and informed to take part in a ‘variety train’ that positioned me in a gaggle labeled ‘homos’ whereas members shouted out stereotypes reminiscent of ‘effeminate’ and ‘promiscuous,’ he mentioned.

‘Colleagues of coloration had been pressured to affix teams known as ‘Asians’ and ‘Brown individuals’ in different rooms close by.’

He claims he routinely raised these situations with HR and different senior execs and was assured they might be handled.

LaJeunesse claims that finally he was unintentionally cc’d on an electronic mail from a senior HR director.

‘Within the electronic mail, the HR director informed a colleague that I appeared to lift considerations like these so much, and instructed her to ‘do some digging’ on me as a substitute,’ he mentioned.

LaJeunesse joined Google in 2008 and was head of the corporate’s head of public coverage for Asia Pacific earlier than taking the worldwide relations place.

He mentioned he was behind Google’s landmark coverage push to cease censoring search leads to China again in 2010, which tremendously angered the China authorities.

‘The choice infuriated not solely the Chinese language authorities, but additionally pissed off some Google product executives eyeing the massive market and its accompanying earnings,’ LaJeunesse mentioned.

He claims executives for the Maps and Androids product began pushing to launch their merchandise in China, which he pushed again towards.

LaJeunesse mentioned he was ‘alarmed’ to be taught in 2017 that Google had began the event of a brand new censored search product for China known as ‘Dragonfly’.

‘Dragonfly was solely one among a number of developments that involved these of us who nonetheless believed within the mantra of ‘Do not Be Evil’,’ he mentioned.

‘I used to be additionally involved that Cloud executives had been actively pursuing offers with the Saudi authorities, given its horrible report of human rights abuses.’

He mentioned it will definitely grew to become clear to him that he was shedding the power to affect product growth and offers being pursued by Google.

LaJeunesse mentioned it was at this level that he began advocating closely for a proper Human Rights program at Google.

He claims he was repeatedly blocked or turned down by senior executives.

‘At this level, a colleague was out of the blue re-assigned to steer the coverage crew discussions for Dragonfly. As somebody who had constantly advocated for a human rights-based method, I used to be being sidelined from the on-going conversations on whether or not to launch Dragonfly.

‘I then realized that the corporate had by no means meant to include human rights ideas into its enterprise and product selections. Simply when Google wanted to double down on a dedication to human rights, it determined to as a substitute chase larger earnings and an excellent increased inventory worth.’

LaJeunesse mentioned that he was informed final 12 months they had been reorganizing and that there was now not a place for him.

He claims Google mentioned, solely after he employed authorized counsel, that there had been a misunderstanding and he was supplied a small function.

LaJeunesse mentioned he selected to go away and claims standing up for the ‘LGBTQ group, for colleagues of coloration, and for human rights’ price him his job.

He contended that as Google founders Larry Web page and Sergey Brin left operation of the corporate to employed executives, the spirit of doing the fitting factor gave option to revenue over ideas.

‘Now not can huge tech firms like Google be permitted to function comparatively free from authorities oversight,’ LaJeunesse mentioned.