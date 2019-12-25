December 24, 2019 | 7:52pm

HONOLULU — A former Hawaii governor on Monday known as for long-shot presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard to resign from Congress after she voted “present” on two articles of impeachment towards President Donald Trump.

Gabbard should resign her seat “the sooner the better,” representing Hawaii within the US Home of Representatives as a result of “she’s missing votes on almost everything”, mentioned Neil Abercrombie, who was governor from 2010 to 2014. Earlier than that, he represented Hawaii within the US Home and resigned to run for governor.

Gabbard mentioned final week she was “standing in the center” by voting current.

Gabbard introduced earlier this yr she wouldn’t run for reelection to the Home so she might concentrate on her presidential marketing campaign. This choice got here after she spent a lot of the yr touring to Iowa and New Hampshire.

Based on the web site govtrack.us, Gabbard missed 88.7% of the 141 Home votes taken prior to now three months.

Abercrombie is co-chair for the marketing campaign of Kai Kahele, a Democratic state senator working to succeed Gabbard in Congress.

A spokesman for Gabbard mentioned she has a robust dedication to serving Hawaii.

“Hawaiʻi is Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s home and her heart. Just this session, she has secured major legislative wins for Hawaiʻi including better reporting on Red Hill aquifer protection, consultation between the military and Native Hawaiians, helping our veterans affected by toxic burn pits, opportunities for defense contracting for Native Hawaiian companies, and more,” T. Ilihia Gionson mentioned. “Her pursuit of the highest office in the land has not compromised her and her team’s commitment to serving the people of Hawaiʻi in her fourth term in Congress.”

Hawaii’s different consultant within the Home, Rep. Ed Case, one other Democrat, voted in favor of impeachment.