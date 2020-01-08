Ex-Hong Kong policewoman, 64, died of a heart attack 11 days after chasing off armed robbers

By Joel Adams For Mailonline

A courageous former Hong Kong policewoman died simply days after being attacked by a gang of masked, armed robbers who held her captive and ransacked her house, an inquest heard right now.

Dangle Yin Leung, 64, who ran a Chinese language Takeaway together with her husband Chun Yau, was in a position to give a press release to detectives earlier than being taken sick in Milton Keynes police station.

It was found she had suffered a coronary heart assault, her situation deteriorated and she or he died 11 days later.

Immediately Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court docket heard proof she gave to police within the days between the assault and her dying.

Summarising her assertion, Assistant Coroner Adam Smith mentioned Dangle Yin described how six males in balaclavas and faux leather-based gloves burst into the house she shared together with her husband in Orne Gardens, Bolbeck Park, Milton Keynes on 31 January 2017.

Dangle, who was petite and solely 5 ft 2, mentioned: ‘Male one was 6 ft 2 tall in his 30s. He knocked the door. He requested the variety of individuals in the home and I mentioned ‘one’.

‘After a couple of seconds he got here again. He knocked and kicked the door and entered. 5 of the boys ran upstairs.

‘Male one pushed me all the way down to the ground of the lounge and used an ice choose to threaten me.

‘I struggled and he used his hand to hit me three to 4 instances to the again of my head.

‘After 15 minutes they got here down from upstairs. They requested me a couple of instances ‘Cash Cash’, however I didn’t reply. I used to be not injured, however my coronary heart was leaping very quick.’

The inquest heard she chased the boys away from the house.

Dangle Yin Leung gave proof to Thames Valley Police however died days later of her accidents

They stole money, together with Canadian and Hong Kong , and jewelry, together with a Rolex watch and Mrs Leung’s Hong Kong police lengthy service medal.

Dangle Yin, who had fought breast most cancers and had diabetes, died in hospital 11 days in a while 11th February 2017.

Immediately DC Jenny Champan, of Thames Valley Police Main Crime Unit, instructed the listening to the homicide case had been ‘filed’ with none particular person being cost.

She mentioned: ‘There was no forensic alternative on the home. No DNA, no fingerprints left on the scene by the suspects. There was no CCTV proof within the neighborhood. Home to Home inquiries had been carried out, however no one heard something. We could not present who had been there.’

4 males had been arrested, however by no means charged. In Might 2018 Channel four broadcast a programme known as catching a killer, however no one has been charged.

Three males who had been in a van within the space had been traced, however there was not thought-about to be sufficient proof towards them.

No motion was taken towards a person who exchanged Canadian and Hong Kong .

In a press release Paramedic Laura Bennett mentioned she had wished Dangle Yin to go to hospital that night time, however she didn’t wish to go.

Her husband Chun Yau mentioned that they had come to the UK in 1991 and so they ran the Jade Gardens in Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes from 2006.

On the time of the raid his spouse had been sick with a chilly and stayed at house whereas he was at work.

Earlier Chun Yau mentioned the killers had confirmed ‘no humanity.’ He mentioned that they had deliberate to retire, journey the world and settle in Hong Kong.

Her son Keith mentioned he was at work in London when she known as him after the assault. He mentioned: ‘She was a really robust girl who had been by means of loads in her life. ‘

Keith mentioned he was together with her when she gave the police her assertion and described what she went by means of as ‘an horrendous ordeal.’

He mentioned she fell sick on the police station and he took her to the accident and emergency division.

He mentioned: ‘She was a powerful, indomitable girl who had battled breast most cancers. ‘