Ex-IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan detained at UP’s Prayagraj airport

Police vandalism in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.













A former IAS officer from Kerala, Kannan Gopinathan, was detained on the Prayagraj airport in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, January 19, as he arrived from Delhi to ship a two-hour symposium on democracy and the structure.

The symposium was organised by the All India Individuals’s Discussion board on the problem of ‘Nagrikta Bachao, Samvidhan Bachao, Loktantra Bachao’ (save citizenship, save structure and save democracy).

The information of his detention got here to mild after Gopinathan tweeted about his being stopped type shifting out of the airport.

“As soon as I came out of the flight and was going towards exit, around ten policemen approached me, asked my identity and when I told them my name, they escorted me to some VIP lounge and thereafter to some security room”, the previous IAS officer stated.

Kannan GopinathanFb

“The police asked me about my further plan, after leaving Allahabad and when I told them that I have to catch a flight for Bokaro from Delhi on Saturday night, they sent me back from the return flight to Delhi.”

He added that he could be coming to Varanasi on January 20 to take part in one other occasion titled ‘Younger India Dialogue’.

Gopinathan, after touchdown in Delhi airport, tweeted: “Independent banana republic of Uttar Pradesh offers free Delhi travel every time”.

In the meantime, the convener of the symposium, Kamal Usri stated: “Gopinathan had called me prior to boarding the flight for Allahabad and said that he is on his way and as we were waiting for his arrival to address the symposium, we noticed his two tweets, in one he said ‘detained’ and in the second he wrote ‘at Allahabad airport’. Our volunteers, who had gone to receive him, kept waiting but he was not allowed to come out.”

Police personnel at Uparkot space of UP’s Bulandshahr the place agitations towards the CAA passed off.IANS

Usri stated that he had knowledgeable the administration concerning the occasion.

“We were not agitating on the roads or causing disturbance, we were expressing your opinion in a close hall, surrounded by four walls and yet the administration detained one of our main speaker,” he stated.

Nevertheless, the district police denied having detained Gopinathan.

“We did not detain the former IAS officer, we only advised him that the atmosphere of the city is calm, and he decided to return of his own,” stated an official.

Resignation from duties

Gopinathan had made headlines when he tendered his resignation final yr to protest towards the abrogation of the particular standing granted to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir by way of Article 370.

He had termed the transfer “a violation of the fundamental rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

(With company inputs.)