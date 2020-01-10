Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Home Seized By Enforcement Directorate

Chanda Kochhar is the previous Chief Government Officer of the ICICI Financial institution

Mumbai:



The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally connected Rs 78 crore value of properties belonging to former ICICI Financial institution CEO Chanda Kochhar as a part of its investigation right into a cash laundering case involving the financial institution and the Videocon Group. The provisionally connected properties embrace Ms Kochhar’s Mumbai condo and people belonging to an organization owned by her husband, Deepak Kochhar.

The probe company had registered a felony case below the Prevention of Cash Laundering Act (PMLA) early final yr in opposition to Chanda Kochhar, her husband and Venugopal Dhoot of the Videocon Group to probe alleged irregularities and corrupt practices within the sanctioning of Rs 1,875 crore in loans by ICICI Financial institution.

It is usually probing at the least two different situations of loans given by ICICI Financial institution (throughout Ms Kochhar’s tenure) to Gujarat-based pharmaceutical agency Sterling Biotech and to Bhushan Metal Group; each these are additionally being probed on alleged cash laundering fees.

The Enforcement Directorate case relies on a criticism registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is working an impartial investigation; it too had named all three people and added three corporations, together with two below the Videocon identify, owned by Mr Dhoot’s corporations.

NuPower Renewables, an organization managed by Deepak Kochhar, had additionally been named.

The CBI has alleged that Mr Dhoot invested in NuPower by way of one other firm – Supreme Vitality – in a quid professional quo deal by way of loans cleared by ICICI Financial institution after Ms Kochhar took over as ICICI Financial institution CEO in Might 2009.

In preliminary investigations the CBI discovered six loans value Rs 1,875 crore had been sanctioned between June 2009 and October 2011, in alleged violation of established insurance policies.

These loans had been declared non-performing property in 2012, inflicting a lack of Rs 1,730 crore to the financial institution, the CBI additional alleged.