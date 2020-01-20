Ex-India Batsman Destroys Troll Who Called Him Virat Kohli’s “Chamcha”

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra savagely shut down a troll who known as him “Mr chamcha of Virat Kohli” on Twitter. The ex-India opener was known as out by the person for tweeting in reward of Virat Kohli’s catch however not doing the identical when Manish Pandey took a surprising one-hander within the second ODI at Rajkot. In his reply, Aakash Chopra requested the troll to “get a life” and identified to him that he was doing commentary when Pandey took the catch and concluded by saying: “I don’t tweet while commentating”.

On Sunday, Virat Kohli produced an distinctive piece of effort within the discipline to dismiss the harmful Marnus Labuschagne through the third and ultimate ODI towards Australia on the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The catch was all of the extra vital as Labuschagne together with Steve Smith have been threatening to chop free and take the Australians to an enormous complete. Kohli initially produced two high-quality saves to maintain Labuschagne on strike after which adopted it up with the distinctive catch to dismiss the Australian for 54.

Virat Kohli’s effort ended the 127-run stand between Steve Smith and Labuschagne.

Aakash Chopra was fast to tweet concerning the catch and pointed to Kohli’s two high-quality fielding stops earlier than the catch however that did not appear to take a seat properly with one Twitter person.

Sorry. I pledge to tweet on each nice catch taken in 2020.



Get a life, dude. I used to be on commentary when Pandey ji took that catch and known as it. And Praised it. I do not tweet whereas commentating. https://t.co/xVNikaQX4u — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 19, 2020

The catch proved essential to India’s trigger because the hosts managed to maintain the Australians all the way down to 286 for 9 in 50 overs regardless of an excellent 132-ball 131 from Steve Smith.

India cantered within the chase, largely because of high-quality batting performances from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rohit smashed his 29th ODI century whereas Kohli scored 89 off 91 balls as India reached the goal with seven wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare.