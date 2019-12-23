Ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Ahead Of BJP Candidate In Dumka

Jharkhand election outcomes: JMM chief Hemant Soren is main within the Dumka seat

Ranchi:

Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM chief Hemant Soren is main within the Dumka seat as all leads are in for the state meeting election. The BJP’s Lois Marandi is trailing. The son of three-time chief minister Shibu Soren, Hemant Soren had earlier served within the place between 2013 and 2014.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress alliance have pulled forward of the ruling BJP as votes for the Jharkhand election are being counted.

At the least three exit polls have forecast a victory for the Congress-JMM-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance. The JMM had fielded candidates in 43 seats, the Congress in 31 seats and the RJD in seven seats within the 81-member meeting, for which elections have been held in 5 phases.

In a video assertion in Hindi earlier than the outcomes have been counted, Mr Soren mentioned, “My thanks to all for participating in the Jharkhand election. In this war of change, I had the opportunity to join you through 182 meetings. I also thank the workers of the JMM family for their efforts to help the party win.”

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das of the BJP is main in Jamshedpur East, whereas the Congress’ nationwide spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh and former BJP chief Saryu Roy, who’s preventing as an impartial after the social gathering denied him a ticket, are trailing.

Because the BJP seeks a second time period underneath Mr Das, the social gathering faces a troublesome problem from the JMM-Congress alliance and Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Within the 2014 state elections, the BJP had gained 37 seats whereas the All Jharkhand College students Union gained 5. The Congress was diminished to only six seats. This time, the All Jharkhand College students Union (AJSU) snapped ties with the BJP and contested the election solo.