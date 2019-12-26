Ex-Kolkata Top Cop Rajeev Kumar Posted To West Bengal’s IT Department

Rajeev Kumar is posted as principal secretary in Data, Know-how and Electronics Division.

Kolkata:

The West Bengal authorities on Thursday evening named former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, at the moment posted because the Extra DG of state CID, as principal secretary within the Data, Know-how and the Electronics Division.

In line with an order issued by the state authorities, the IPS officer replaces Debasish Sen, who was holding further costs of the division as the extra chief secretary.

Mr Sen will now be the CMD of the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Growth Company Ltd (HIDCO) with further cost of Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority as its chairman, the order mentioned.

Rajeev Kumar, an IPS officer, was a part of a Particular Investigation Group arrange by the state authorities to analyze the Saradha chit fund rip-off, earlier than the Supreme Courtroom handed over the case to the CBI in 2014, together with different chit-fund instances.

The Saradha group of corporations allegedly duped lakhs of individuals to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, promising larger charges of return on their investments. The rip-off was unearthed in 2013 throughout Rajeev Kumar’s tenure as Bidhannagar police commissioner.

In February, Rajeev Kumar was questioned by the CBI in reference to the case for over 5 days in Shillong on a Supreme Courtroom order.

(This story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)