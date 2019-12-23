Ex-Labour MP Laura Pidcock blames Tony Blair for election defeat

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline



An ex-Labour MP and main ally of Jeremy Corbyn has been mocked after she claimed the social gathering was crushed on the normal election due to Tony Blair.

Laura Pidcock, who was booted out of her North West Durham Seat earlier this month, stated ‘Blair’s legacy nonetheless hangs round this social gathering like a millstone’.

Her feedback prompted a mixture of fury and mock on-line as she was informed by critics of Mr Corbyn and defenders of New Labour to take duty for ‘the venture you championed’.

It got here because it emerged that former Labour chief Ed Miliband will head up a significant inquest into why the social gathering was so badly defeated on December 12.

The evaluate, arrange by Labour Collectively, will embody interviewing all 59 MPs who misplaced their seats throughout the crumbling of Labour’s so-called ‘crimson wall’ of constituencies within the North, the Midlands and Wales.

Laura Pidcock, pictured in London in July, misplaced her North West Durham seat on the normal election

Ms Pidcock claimed on Twitter that Tony Blair was accountable for Labour’s struggles on the poll field

Mr Corbyn and the Labour management have solely partially accepted the blame for the social gathering’s poor displaying on the election with lots of his allies having blamed the media and Brexit.

However an Opinium survey, carried out on the day of the election, confirmed Mr Corbyn and the social gathering management was essentially the most cited purpose amongst voters for not backing Labour.

Ms Pidcock claimed on Twitter that Mr Blair, who stepped down as prime minister in 2007, was accountable.

She tweeted: ‘Important to be taught the teachings of Labour’s GE2019 defeat. Nonetheless, the solutions is not going to be discovered on the door of New Labour’s architects.

‘Blair’s legacy nonetheless hangs round this social gathering like a millstone, particularly within the North East. I heard it time & time once more.’

Her feedback got here after Mr Blair stated in a speech final week that Labour was ‘marooned on a fantasy island’ and had ‘let our nation down’ as he attacked the ‘terminal ineptitude’ of the social gathering management.

Former Labour house secretary Jacqui Smith swiped at Ms Pidcock: ‘FFS Laura. I am sorry you misplaced your seat but it surely was right down to the unelectability of the Chief and the venture you championed.

‘It is advisable to personal that quite than attempt to shift the blame to a pacesetter and politics that really managed to win and alter Britain for the higher.’

The row over election blame got here as an impartial evaluate into the social gathering’s failure to win energy at 4 successive elections was introduced.

The commissioners behind the impartial evaluate stated it was ‘flawed’ accountable solely the management or the place on Brexit for Labour’s heaviest normal election loss since 1935.

Former Labour house secretary Jacqui Smith hit again at Ms Pidcock’s claims and stated she wanted to take duty for the ‘venture you championed’

Mr Blair final week claimed Labour had suffered on the election due to the ‘terminal ineptitude’ of the present social gathering management

In addition to Mr Miliband, who led the social gathering to its 2015 defeat, former shadow training secretary Lucy Powell and Birmingham Ladywood MP Shabana Mahmood will spearhead the evaluate.

Ms Powell stated the inquiry would take a ‘actual and significant look’ at why the social gathering had ‘fallen brief’.

‘Now we have misplaced the final 4 elections and all of us have to simply accept that our affords to the nation have been inadequate,’ she stated.

The evaluate will take written and oral proof from all of the defeated candidates in former Labour held seats and from those that didn’t win goal constituencies.

Nonetheless, with the Labour management battle happening within the New 12 months there are issues that the evaluate might not report again till after Mr Corbyn’s alternative has been elected.