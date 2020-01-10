Ex-Labour MPs hit out at privately wealthy politicians as they are forced to go to the JOBCENTRE

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent For Mailonline

Labour MPs who misplaced their seats on the normal election final month have lashed out at posh politicians after admitting that they had been to the jobcentre to hunt work.

Laura Smith and Karen Lee each spoke of their have to discover a new supply of revenue after they misplaced their Crew & Nantwich and Lincoln seats to the Tories on December 12.

They had been among the many swathe of Jeremy Corbyn’s MPs who misplaced their seats as he led the occasion to its worst election efficiency since 1935, giving Boris Johnson an 80-seat majority.

Mom-of two Ms Smith, 35, a former instructor, proudly defended her work ethic on Twitter, writing: ‘Somebody simply took an image of me on the job centre.

‘One other particular person mentioned ”are you the precise Laura?”

‘I’ve misplaced my job and in contrast to many in Parliament I don’t have a household fortune to fall again on. What do individuals count on you to do? Weird.’

Mom-of two Ms Smith, 35, a former instructor, proudly defended her work ethic on Twitter. She was visited earlier than the election by Jeremy Corbyn (pictured) however misplaced her seat by eight,000 votes

Her admission prompted a message of assist from Ms Lee, 60, who added: ‘Me too, I used to be on the Jobcentre at 10am this morning’

Her admission prompted a message of assist from Ms Lee, 60, who added: ‘Me too, I used to be on the Jobcentre at 10am this morning.

‘Such as you & thousands and thousands of others I would like a job too.

‘It’s bizarre too how native Tories are actually nosey about what I’m going to do subsequent…they appear awfully insecure.’

MPs are entitled to redundancy funds of double the statutory minimal primarily based on their size of service.

Each MPs had been elected for the primary time in 2017 after taking seats off the Conservatives, earlier than they swung again in December.

Ms Smith had been defending a majority of simply 48, one of many smallest within the UK, and was changed by Tory Kieran Mullan.

Ms Lee misplaced her Lincoln seat to Karl McCartney, who she had defeated two years earlier.