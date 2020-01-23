January 23, 2020 | 1:50pm

A former Maryland cop has been charged with exposing a girl to HIV whereas raping her at his station, in line with authorities.

Martique Vanderpool, 30, was working for Fairmount Heights police when he stopped the alleged sufferer, impounding her automobile when she didn’t have a license, in line with police and court docket paperwork.

“So what are we going to do about this?” Vanderpool requested her as soon as again on the station, demanding intercourse in trade for escaping prices and getting her automobile again, in line with charging paperwork.

The girl, who was not recognized as a result of she is a potential sufferer of a intercourse crime, advised cops she complied together with his calls for as a result of she feared for her security, the paperwork state, with the cop nonetheless charging her.

Quickly after the investigation began, a “sharp-eyed” investigator found Vanderpool had HIV, permitting the lady to get preventative medicine, Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski mentioned.

Authorities wouldn’t say whether or not she contracted the virus.

Vanderpool resigned in November and was launched on bond after being arrested in December.

He was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury and charged with 11 counts together with first-degree rape, reckless endangerment, misconduct in workplace and knowingly trying to show somebody to HIV.

He was arrested once more Wednesday and was being held with out bond.

Stawinski mentioned the allegations raised “concerns that we may have other people that have been impacted,” together with sexual companions who might not have identified about his HIV standing.

An lawyer for Vanderpool didn’t return requests for remark from The Washington Put up, which mentioned the Fairmount Heights police division declined to remark.

With Put up wires