Ex-Met Police commander slams Surrey Police Harry and Meghan should become police officers

A former Scotland Yard commander has slammed a police power for suggesting Harry and Meghan ought to turn into officers.

Surrey Police claimed the roles could be good for the royal couple as they’d nonetheless be capable of ‘serve the Queen’ as said of their shock announcement final week.

They’d even be conveniently positioned between their house at Frogmore Cottage in Berkshire and their title county of Sussex.

Surrey Police’s tweet included a hyperlink to their careers web page which incorporates job vacancies for officers, PCSOs and Quick Observe Detective Constables.

It was signed off with emojis of a prince and princess and an arrow pointing in direction of a PC and a WPC.

However former Metropolitan Police officer Chris Greany urged the put up was ‘distasteful’.

Former Metropolitan Police officer Chris Greany urged Surrey Police's tweet about Harry and Meghan was 'distasteful'

The tweet reads: ‘Expensive #HarryAndMeghan, We hear you’re on the lookout for a brand new position the place your robust beliefs in public service, and serving the @Queen-UK could possibly be an asset?

‘We’re near Windsor, and Sussex, and we’re recruiting* https://surrey.police.uk/police-forces/surrey-police/areas/careers/careers/* £Megxit’

However Former Met Police commander Chris Greany stated: ‘I am unsure this tweet could be very tasteful people’

Retired public sector employee Ian Bishop, of Bromborough, Wirral, stated: ‘Not even humorous!! Whoever controls this web site wants a slap !!

‘Ffs go away them alone. You noticed what the media did to his mum!!’

The tweeted induced a backlash on Twitter, with some demanding it’s eliminated and others praising the ‘British sense of humour’

Jason Davis, of Syston, Leicstershire, tweeted: ‘Whoever is utilizing @SurreyPolice login and posted this needs to be faraway from put up and sacked.

‘Very distasteful and by no means the sort of tweets the general public anticipate relating to the royal household. @SurreyPCC kind it out.’

One other Twitter person – known as Caz – added: ‘Whoever runs your PR division reassign them! Appalling tweet.’

But Rob Howland, of West London stated: ‘My respect for the police simply shot up.’

Jules, of Newcastle – stated: ‘Received to like our British sense of humour.’

One person – known as This Wonderful Land – stated: ‘Whoever thought this up deserves a elevate. Effectively completed @SurreyPolice.’

Surrey Police defended their controversial Harry and Meghan tweet.

A power spokesman stated: ‘We used one of many greatest information tales of the day to get throughout our recruitment message in a really aggressive market.

‘Whereas it won’t have been to everybody’s style, thus far it has resulted in additional than 600 visits to the recruitment pages of our web site.

‘We all the time purpose to be modern on our social media channels and tackle board any feedback each constructive and destructive.’