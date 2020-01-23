Ex-miner, 56, killed himself after blowing pension on Ladbrokes fruit machines

A former miner killed himself on the major college the place he was working as a caretaker after blowing his £40,000 lump sum pension on Ladbrokes fruit machines.

Playing addict John Anderson, 56, was found by builders working at Kirmington St Helena’s Church of England Main Faculty, close to Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, throughout a college vacation on April 17 final 12 months.

He had spent tens of hundreds of kilos with bookies Labrokes, an inquest heard, and took his personal life whereas going through mounting playing money owed.

Mr Anderson started working as a college caretaker in 2017 after beforehand working as a miner for 27 years and in a while North Sea oil rigs.

His household has described him as ‘the kindest and most superb household man’ and inspired anyone combating psychological well being difficulties to hunt assist.

On the inquest at Cleethorpes City Corridor, Mr Anderson’s step-daughter Stacey Dixon stated: ‘It was utterly out of character. It makes it actually unhappy as a result of he was a genuinely beautiful man. However life’s stresses received him down.’

The inquest heard the entire lump sum pension Mr Anderson obtained for working within the pits for 27 years was spent on playing.

Grimsby and North Lincolnshire Coroner Mark Kendall concluded that Mr Anderson took his personal life.

He stated: ‘John Anderson was not afraid of arduous work, having labored 27 years in mines and in a while North Sea rigs. Even after taking his pension from his mining profession, he went to work at St Helena’s college.

‘His solely concern was work-related.’

He added: ‘Since his dying, it has come to gentle he had a playing behavior utilizing some tens of hundreds of kilos and bank card debt.’

Mr Anderson had confided in one among his sons about his darkish ideas and had additionally admitted to a playing dependancy.

It was additionally revealed he cancelled a vacation with out the information of his household.

Mr Kendall stated: ‘It’s notably unhappy as a result of he had a loving household in whom he felt he couldn’t confide.’

PC Gary Kendrew instructed the inquest two builders finishing up work on the village major college discovered Mr Anderson’s physique throughout the college holidays on April 17 final 12 months.

He was recognized from on the college and his automotive was additionally parked outdoors the varsity.

PC Kendrew stated no notes had been left by Mr Anderson.

Mr Anderson’s spouse instructed the inquest her husband, who she married in 2017, was born in Newcastle and labored for 27 years in mines, earlier than retraining to work off-shore after they closed. He began work as a caretaker on the college in February 2017.

She stated: ‘He loved it firstly however over a time frame, pressures constructed up. It was imagined to be a job that was to high up his earnings from the pension however it grew to become demanding.

‘There was no signal of what was about to occur.’

She revealed that after Mr Anderson’s tragic dying, letters to their dwelling revealed his bank card debt and that his £40,000 lump sum pension had been spent. Financial institution particulars revealed numerous entries to Ladbrokes.

Step-daughter Stacey instructed the inquest she and Mr Anderson loved going for walks collectively.

On April 16, they went for a 90-minute stroll and the only real subject of his dialog was his upset with the varsity over an oil spillage which occurred seven months earlier.

She added that different family had been instructed about his incapability to cease utilizing slot machines and fruit machines.

However she stated: ‘He had some difficulties with work however John was the happiest individual. You would not think about him doing this.

‘He prided himself in his work and at all times needed to do an excellent job.’

Talking after the inquest conclusion, she added: ‘John was the kindest and most superb household man, at all times going above and past for everybody he met. He was liked dearly and we miss him daily.

‘We encourage anybody who’s combating their psychological well being to succeed in out to their household and buddies to achieve the assist they want.

‘We’re dedicated to elevating consciousness of this tough difficulty, which sadly is getting an increasing number of widespread.

‘It is nice to see teams resembling One for the Lads being established in Scunthorpe, serving to to extend the community of assist accessible to people who find themselves struggling.’

For confidential assist name the Samaritans on 116123 or go to an area Samaritans department, see www.samaritans.org for particulars.