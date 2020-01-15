January 15, 2020 | 6:16pm | Up to date January 15, 2020 | 6:16pm

Former New Orleans Saints security Steve Gleason, an ALS affected person and activist, was awarded the distinguished Congressional Gold Medal on the US Capitol Wednesday for his work main efforts to battle the sickness.

Gleason accepted the medal, which is the very best civilian honor awarded by Congress, in a ceremony attended by congressional leaders and his former teammate, quarterback Drew Brees.

“This award from the elected officials who represent the people of the United States of America is a sublime honor for me,” Gleason, who was recognized with the debilitating degenerative illness in 2011, stated utilizing a speech era machine.

“But I feel more importantly … that this honor represents some joy and encouragement, and even drive for the tens of thousands of extraordinary families enduring life with ALS.”

On the sector, the previous NFL participant was maybe greatest recognized for blocking a punt within the opening minutes of the Saints first sport again of their renovated stadium following the destruction of Hurricane Sandy.

His activism with ALS, also called Lou Gehrig’s illness, started after he retired and based Group Gleason Basis, non-profit that helps present providers for folks dwelling with the illness.

He additionally lobbied for the passage of the Steve Gleason Act, which expanded Medicare advantages to incorporate speech era gadgets for sufferers affected by illnesses like ALS.

“Only 163 people have ever received this honor, George Washington, Nelson Mandela, Mother Theresa, and now, Steve Gleason,” Sen. Chuck Schumer stated on the ceremony.

“But instead of cursing the darkness, Steve chose to light a candle. He chose to inspire and help others who are braving ALS just like he is.”

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees praised Gleason’s perseverance.

“For the 13 years I’ve known Steve, if i were to sum up his attitude, his tenacity, his matra — it would be it’s not a matter of if we will l accomplish the goal, it’s only when,” Brees stated.

“There is no person on earth with the strength, courage, passion and tenacity, to overcome all obstacles and make the lasting impact that Steve has made,” he added.