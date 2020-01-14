Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn has been approached by Hollywood to make FILM of his escape from Japan

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn says he has been approached by Hollywood to make a film about his dramatic escape from Japan whereas hidden in a music case.

Talking in an interview, he instructed a movie on his escape is within the works after rumours beforehand unfold of him assembly with Birdman producer John Lesher and dealing with Netflix.

Ghosn escaped home arrest in Tokyo in December and fled to Lebanon hidden in a music case with holes lower into the underside to keep away from trial on £65million corruption fees.

He slipped out of his home in Tokyo, boarded a bullet prepare to Osaka after which a personal jet to Istanbul, evading customs by hiding within the field, earlier than reaching Beirut on December 30.

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn and his spouse Carole Ghosn discuss throughout an interview with in Beirut

Businessman Ghosn – who escaped by hiding in these music instances – mentioned he had no selection however to flee Japan as a result of he claimed he had no probability of a good trial

It’s unclear who helped him pull-off the sensational escape, although the workforce is believed to quantity a minimum of 15 and embrace a former American Inexperienced Beret with prices operating into the hundreds of thousands.

In an interview with CBS Information, Ghosn revealed how closely-guarded particulars of his escape have been and mentioned that he had deliberate the daring operation himself.

He mentioned: ‘Oh, I knew that I used to be taking threat. I knew I needed to work on my own solely with people who find themselves going to function, ?’

He additionally refused to touch upon the individuals who helped him escape, including that he felt no guilt over dodging Japanese authorities.

Ghosn added: “I would not say I am fugitive of justice; I am fugitive of injustice.

‘I do not really feel unhealthy about it, as a result of the way in which I have been handled, and the way in which I used to be wanting on the system, frankly, I do not really feel any guilt.”

Ghosn claims he fled Japan to flee a ‘brutal and ruthless’ authorized system the place 99 per cent of instances finish in conviction – claims that he repeated at a prolonged press convention final Wednesday.

He has now claimed that Hollywood has approached him for a brand new film about his daring escape

He additionally refused to touch upon the individuals who helped him escape, including that he felt no guilt over dodging Japanese authorities and saying his spouse had nothing to do with it

Ghosn escaped home arrest in Tokyo in December and fled to Lebanon hidden in a music case with holes lower into the underside to keep away from trial on £65million corruption fees

However he was slammed by the media, officers and even his protege who mentioned that ‘the actual cause he ran away is as a result of he was afraid of being discovered responsible.’

Ex-Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa, 66, dismissed his former boss’s claims as Japan’s justice minister mentioned his allegations have been ‘baseless’ and urged him to return and combat his case in court docket.

Mr Saikawa, who rose via the ranks at Nissan underneath Ghosn’s steerage, added: ‘I really feel like I’ve been betrayed once more.’

The nation’s media additionally rounded on him with one commentator saying he cannot be trusted ‘as a result of he fled illegally overseas.’

Throughout an emotional two-hour press convention in Beirut final week, Ghosn claimed a good trial was inconceivable underneath Japan’s justice system and that he was interrogated for eight hours a day and not using a lawyer.

He additionally claimed prosecutors threatened to go after his household if he did not confess.

Requested Thursday whether or not he intends to adjust to requests to return to Japan, he referred to as them ‘ridiculous.’

The Japanese ‘judicial system is totally backwards,’ Ghosn mentioned in an interview with Lebanese LBCI tv channel.

‘I’ll totally cooperate with the Lebanese judiciary, and I am far more snug with it than with the Japanese judiciary.’