Ex-Norwegian royal Ari Behn complained he was viewed as a ‘clown’ after divorce from Princess Martha

Tragic ex-Norwegian royal Ari Behn predicted he would ‘die alone’ and stated he was left feeling like a ‘clown’ by his divorce months earlier than his ex-wife Princess Martha Louise began relationship Gwyneth Paltrow’s bisexual ‘religious mentor’.

The 47-year-old father-of-three additionally described himself as a ‘idiot’ and ‘public actor’ in an interview a 12 months earlier than he took his personal life on Christmas Day.

He was married to Princess Martha for 15 years earlier than they separated in 2017. That they had three daughters collectively known as Maud, 16, Leah, 14, and Emma, 11.

She started relationship shaman Durek Verrett, 44, who’s Ms Paltrow’s mentor and ‘greatest buddy’ in 2019 and the pair have since claimed they met in a previous life when he was a Pharaoh and he or she was his Queen.

When Mr Behn promoted his final e book Inferno, which reviewers described as ‘oozing with despair and disappointment’, in 2018 he instructed VG: ‘I’m yesterday’s information, despite the fact that the world has not but been instructed.

‘I am a clown, at worst. At greatest, I’m a publicist and a public actor. For a lot of I am a idiot.’

Inferno detailed his struggles with psychological well being, and stated the creator struggled with complications, hallucinations and problem respiration.

The heartbreaking feedback got here 9 years after a candid interview with Massiv journal in 2009, the place he stated he would turn out to be ‘increasingly lonely’ earlier than dying alone.

‘I’ll die with out the corporate of anybody, however with out being lonely and bitter,’ he stated. ‘It is like I am by no means actually capable of join with anybody.’

‘The one factor I worry is that I won’t be able to finish the mission I’ve began with my spouse, specifically to lift three fantastic daughters to turn out to be unbiased, smart people with crucial empathy and a actuality understanding that takes them far previous Akersgata (Oslo’s metropolis centre), to say it fastidiously.’

The previous royal additionally revealed he had picked up the ‘dangerous behavior’ of consuming from 1.30pm, and stated he feared it will affect his capacity to be father.

He additionally accused Kevin Spacey of touching him inappropriately at a Nobel Peace Prize banquet in Oslo held in 2007, throughout a radio interview ten years later.

‘We had a pleasant dialog, he was sat subsequent to me,’ he instructed radio station P4.

‘After 5 minutes, he says ‘Hey, let’s exit and have a cigarette’ – after which he touched me proper on the balls below the desk.’

He revealed all he might say in response to the actor’s advances was ‘eh, perhaps later’.

His ex-wife introduced her new relationship with a shaman in Could this 12 months, though they’re rumoured to have been seeing one another since no less than February.

After the couple made their romantic debut on Instagram, they acquired backlash, particularly given the Princess is fourth in line for the Norwegian throne.

On the time, she wrote: ‘He has made me realise that unconditional love truly exists right here on this planet…And to these of you who really feel the necessity to criticise: Maintain your horses. It isn’t as much as you to decide on for me or to evaluate me. I don’t select my man to fulfill any of you or the norms or containers you’ve got chosen in your thoughts for me to be in.’

The shaman has additionally claimed to be greatest mates with Gwyneth Paltrow in an interview with The Occasions.

He stated the actress was an ‘superb mentor’ and somebody he might lean on whereas the media scrutinised his previous relationships.

He additionally stated the second he launched Gwyneth to his new girlfriend they have been ‘like sisters’.

‘She’s all the time requested me, “when are you going to settle down and meet someone?”. I will not share anybody along with her except it is the one.’

Princess Martha gushed over ‘new buddy’ Ms Paltrow in an Instagram put up in July this 12 months, praising the Hollywood A-lister’s ‘knowledge, energy and clear imaginative and prescient’.

After assembly at Hamptons, close to New York, she additionally stated it was a ‘present’ and that Ms Paltrow’s ‘tender character and nice sense of humour’ was inspiring.

Mr Behn had a turbulent relationship with the Norwegian media.

When he married Princess Martha in 2002 in a lavish ceremony on the historic Nidaros Cathedral in Trondheim he was criticised for being a self-styled Bohemian creator, versus a standard royal companion.

The pair tried to flee media consideration, reportedly transferring to London along with their youngsters in 2012, earlier than later returning to Norway.

Asserting divorce proceedings 4 years later, Princess Martha stated: ‘We have now, like so many others, grown other than each other, to locations we now not meet like we did earlier than.

‘We have now tried all the pieces over a protracted time period, and once we nonetheless cannot meet the place we did earlier than, it is inconceivable for us to proceed.’

For confidential help name the Samaritans on 116123 or go to a neighborhood Samaritans department, see www.samaritans.org for particulars.