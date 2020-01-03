Ex-Pak Captain Says Sourav Ganguly Can Help Resume Bilateral Matches

It stays to be seen whether or not Sourav Ganguly will as soon as once more play the catalyst to India and Pakistan resuming bilateral ties on the cricket pitch as former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif has urged the BCCI president to “help” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in taking talks of Indo-Pak matches ahead. Former wicketkeeper batsman Latif mentioned it was Ganguly, then India captain, who performed a giant position in India agreeing to tour Pakistan in 2004 regardless of BCCI’s reluctance. “As a cricketer and BCCI President, Ganguly can help (Ehsan) Mani and the PCB,” Latif was quoted as saying by ‘The Nation’.

“Unless full-fledged Pakistan-India bilateral series resumes, things won’t improve for both countries. The world wants to see Pak-India playing cricket,” he mentioned.

“PCB CEO Wasim Khan should also play his active part to ensure top cricket-playing nations come and tour Pakistan as it will help Pakistan cricket and local players.”

“In 2004, when the BCCI was reluctant to tour Pakistan, it was (Sourav) Ganguly, who persuaded the BCCI and players. It was a highly memorable tour for India as they managed to win big here after a long gap,” Latif added.

India clinched the five-match ODI sequence Three-2 whereas additionally they gained the three-match Check sequence 2-1. India and Pakistan solely meet in ICC tournaments now on account of political tensions between the 2 nations.

Pakistan welcomed again Check cricket after an extended hole when Sri Lanka toured the nation lately. Pakistan gained the sequence 2-Zero.

“The arrival of Sri Lankan team after more than a decade was a sigh of relief for not only struggling Pakistani cricket but also for long-suffering masses. Majority of our cricket grounds have also suffered badly in the absence of international matches,” Latif added.