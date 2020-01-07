Ex-pastor to be sentenced in 2011 death of pregnant wife

A former Toronto pastor convicted within the demise of his pregnant spouse is anticipated to study his destiny Tuesday.

Philip Grandine is slated to be sentenced practically a yr after jurors discovered him responsible of manslaughter within the drowning of his spouse Anna Grandine.

Prosecutors are looking for a sentence of 13 to 15 years, whereas the defence has argued 5 to seven years could be extra acceptable.

Anna Grandine was 29 years outdated and 20 weeks pregnant when she drowned within the couple’s bathtub in 2011.



Anna Karissa Grandine.

Assessments later revealed she had lorazepam, higher recognized beneath the model title Ativan, in her blood regardless of not having been prescribed it.

The choose overseeing the case dominated final month that Philip Grandine intentionally and secretly sedated his spouse so she wouldn’t stand in the best way of his extramarital affair and love of pornography.

In her discovering of info, Ontario Superior Courtroom Justice Faye McWatt rejected the defence’s argument that Anna Grandine had taken the drug herself as a result of she was depressed about her husband’s infidelity.

Throughout trial, jurors had been instructed they may convict Grandine in the event that they discovered he surreptitiously drugged his spouse with lorazepam or supplied it to her; or if he knew she had taken it and did nothing to cease her from getting within the tub whereas beneath its affect.

That is Grandine’s second trial in reference to the demise of his spouse. Within the first trial, he was charged with first-degree homicide however discovered responsible of manslaughter and sentenced to 15 years in jail.

The Ontario Courtroom of Attraction, nonetheless, discovered the choose in that case made an error in answering a query from the jury and ordered a second trial on the manslaughter cost.

That meant prosecutors on this trial had been prohibited from alleging Philip Grandine supposed to kill his spouse.